Barbara Ann Thompson – Cache Valley Daily
August 14, 1940 – February 3, 2023 (age 82) Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend Barbara Ann Thompson, passed away peacefully on Friday February 3, 2023. She was born on August 14, 1940 in Ogden, Utah to Milton William Graham and Sara Haslam Parkinson. Barbara was raised in Eden, Utah. She attended Weber High School.
Nathaniel Allen Olsen – Cache Valley Daily
April 20, 1993- February 5, 2023 (age 29) Our loving son, father, brother, uncle, grandson and friend, Nathaniel Allen Olsen, 29, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home in Pleasant View, Utah. He was born on April 20, 1993 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of...
Dean Wilcox – Cache Valley Daily
Dean Wilcox, of Perry, Utah, passed away peacefully in his sleep January 29, 2023, at the age of 73. He was born in Ogden, the third of six children to Lynn and Bernice Wilcox. Dean grew up in Syracuse, Utah, where he learned the value of hard work and other life lessons working on the family farm. Summers were spent hauling hay around Pinedale, Wyoming. He graduated from Clearfield High School in 1967. Dean married Linda Glasmann and together they had a daughter, Andrea. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1969 to 1971 and was stationed in Fuerth, Germany. He attended Weber State University. He married Merial Dustin and they raised three daughters, Shana, Meka and Deana. He married Lana Russell and together they raised their son Taylor.
LuWana Jeane LaRue – Cache Valley Daily
February 23, 1946 – January 29, 2023 (age 77) LuWana Jeane LaRue passed away Sunday January 29th 2023 at the Monte Vista Care Center in Pocatello, Bannock County, Idaho. She was the wife of the late Rodney Clair LaRue and they resided in Holbrook, Idaho. LuWana was born February...
LuDeen Burbank Christensen – Cache Valley Daily
LuDeen Burbank Christensen 91, passed away peacefully Friday, February 3, 2023, in Richmond, Utah at her son Steve’s home. She was born April 28, 1931, in Richmond, Utah to Charles Day and Letha Johnson Burbank and lived there her entire life, moving one house away when she was married. She was the oldest of three girls with LeahDawn and Judy eventually joining the family. She graduated from North Cache High School and LDS Seminary.
John Marshall Brough – Cache Valley Daily
April 29, 1939 — February 3, 2023 (age 83) John Marshall Brough passed away on February 3, 2023, near his home in Preston, Idaho. He was born on April 29, 1939, in Los Angeles, California. He was the first child and son of Robert Marshall Brough and Utahna Clayton Peterson.
Region 11 RPI remains largely unchanged in girls and boys basketball – Cache Valley Daily
SMITHFIELD – The latest RPI rankings from Utah High School Activities Association remain largely unchanged from the week before. The one difference is that the Bear River Bears boys basketball team dropped one spot after their loss on Friday against the top-ranked Sky View Bobcats. In Randolph, the Rich Rebels reclaimed the top spot to join the Sky View boys and Ridgeline girls as the top teams in the state for their respective classifications.
Adams Wealth Advisors makes significant donation to Cache Community Food Pantry – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – One local company came together to help with a big donation to the Cache Community Food Pantry at the end of the year. Inflation on consumer goods, including food, has created a real burden for some people struggling to feed their family and that is what prompted Adams Wealth Advisors to make a $15,000 donation to the pantry in December.
Gov. Cox issues executive order increasing Great Salt Lake berm height – Cache Valley Daily
SALT LAKE CITY – Determined not to waste a drop of what promises to be a record snowmelt this year, Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered state officials to raise the height of berms in the Great Salt Lake. “The Great Salt Lake is crucial to our environment, ecology and...
As climate change and overuse shrink Lake Powell, the emergent landscape is coming back to life – and posing new challenges – Cache Valley Daily
FILE – Kayakers paddle past bathtub rings showing how low Lake Powell levels have declined June 7, 2022, in Page, Ariz. Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states. Brittany Peterson – Associated Press.
Preston received nearly $20 million in grants and loans Thursday – Cache Valley Daily
PRESTON – Preston Mayor Dan Keller had a visit on Thursday from N. Dale Lish, the area director of rural development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Rudy Soto, the Idaho State director of USDA Rural Development. They were on hand to guarantee support for the city on their wastewater treatment plant. There were other federal officials there to show their support.
CVTD adds new service to under utilized bus routes – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Cache Valley Transit District is launching their new transportation service, POOL, on Monday, February 6. POOL is a customizable transportation option, initially available in Providence, Millville, River Heights, Cliffside, and portions of Logan. The fare-free bus system is eliminating bus routes 3, 10, 13 and 14 and...
Smithfield couple arrested for allegedly abusing and neglecting three children – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A Smithfield couple has been arrested for allegedly abusing and not properly nourishing three children, according to law enforcement. Kyle Johnston, 46, and Danielle Fenton, 31, were booked Thursday into the Cache County Jail. Both were arraigned Friday morning during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court,...
