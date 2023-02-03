Read full article on original website
comicon.com
Peter And Felicia Get Close In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ #19 Preview
“Dark Web is over, but the effects will shake Spider-Man for a long time. To recover, Peter Parker and Felicia Hardy, A.K.A. the Black Cat, escape from the city to an exclusive spa in the Catskills! Surely, trouble won’t follow our Web-Head and ruin his romantic getaway… Join superstar guest creative team Joe Kelly and Terry Dodson for this special two-parter where Spidey and Black Cat take their next step and no one tries to kill them…yet.”
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Godzilla- Monsters And Protectors—All Hail The King!’ #5
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Godzilla: Monsters & Protectors—All Hail the King! #5, out tomorrow from writer Erik Burnham, artist Dan Schoening, colorist Luis Antonio Delgado, and letterer Nathan Widick. It’s King Caesar and Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah for the fate of the world! Both humanity and...
comicon.com
Preview: Addictions And Hallucinations Raise Suspicions In ‘Know Your Station’ #3
BOOM! Studios has revealed a preview of Know Your Station #3, the next issue in a five-issue limited series from writer Sarah Gailey, artist Liana Kangas, colorist Rebecca Nalty, and letterer Cardinal Rae. Due to her addiction and hallucinations, Elise grapples with the worst possibility–is she the killer? Her bouts...
comicon.com
Monkey Business: Previewing ‘Monkey Prince’ #11
“Monkey Prince, now at the Hall of Justice with Supergirl, must defend it against the Ultra-Humanite. But it looks like Ultra-Humanite needs to get through not only to acquire secret information about the Monkey King that could defeat Nezha…but also for information about how Marcus is related to the Monkey King. Will Monkey Prince give in to learn his truth but put all the other heroes at risk?”
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Sonic The Hedgehog Vol. 13– Battle For The Empire’
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Sonic The Hedgehog Vol. 13– Battle for the Empire, dropping tomorrow from creators Ian Flynn, Adam Bryce Thomas, Mauro Fonseca, Bracardi Curry, Joana Lafuente, Leonardo Ito, Thomas Rothlisberger, and more. Sonic and Tails duel a duo of dastardly doppelgängers in the series’...
comicon.com
Preview: Face-To-Face With The Past In ‘Koshchei In Hell’ #2
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Koshchei In Hell #2, releasing Wednesday from writer Mike Mignola, artist Ben Stenbeck, and colorist Dave Stewart. After reaching the ruins of Pandemonium, Koshchei the Deathless comes face-to-face with someone from Hellboy’s past. Hope grows thin when they reveal their plans for the ruined realm, and Koshchei once again finds himself in the fight of his life or death, as the case may be.
comicon.com
Nightmare Horror Features Large In ‘Ghost Rider’ #11 Preview
“HELLFIRE AND DANNY KETCH! The F.B.I. has cast out Johnny Blaze and Talia Warroad, maybe because they’re too destructive and unmanageable…or maybe because there is some corruption present that reaches inside the very institution meant to protect us. As Johnny and Talia head down to Savannah to investigate a necropolis, there are hints of old friends and new foes on the horizon. A new chapter of horror is beginning for the Ghost Rider, and Danny Ketch is roaring up to speed in the rearview mirror.”
comicon.com
Preview: ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game—The Alliance’ #4
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles– The Armageddon Game—The Alliance #4, hitting spinner racks tomorrow from writer/artist Sophie Campbell, colorist Brittany Peer, and letterer Nate Widick. A forgotten past. A second mutation. The manifestation of unimaginable mystic powers. The experiments wrought on her...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Miracle Man: The Silver Age’ #4 By Neil Gaiman And Mark Buckingham
“What are the Black Warpsmiths? Young Miracleman’s journey continues, and he finds companions on his quest to learn more about the world and about himself. They may not be the companions that Miracleman would have chosen, but will they be who Young Miracleman needs? Neil Gaiman and Mark Buckingham continue to reinvent not only this world, but all of comics while they’re at it.”
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing ‘Storm & The Brotherhood Of Mutants’ #1 And ‘X-Men: Legends’ #6
This week we preview Storm & the Brotherhood of Mutants #1 and X-Men: Legends #6, both out Wednesday 8th February from Marvel. “BACK FROM THE FUTURE! OMEGA SQUAD will die. And it’s all BISHOP’s fault. BISHOP makes a fateful decision that will spell the end of life as he knew it! Presaging his appearance in the classic UNCANNY X-MEN #282, witness legendary Whilce Portacio’s vision for his co-creation as we finally detail the truth behind the X.S.E.’s time-travel mission gone wrong!”
comicon.com
Then And Now – Previewing ‘Namor The Sub-Mariner: Conquered Shores’ #5
“Who will survive in this fallen world? Who will rebuild it? Atlantis? The machines? A long-suffering humankind? Namor faces off against the Original Human Torch one last time…and then his own underwater empire. In the end, will anything be left to rule on these conquered shores?”. Namor the Sub-Mariner:...
comicon.com
Cap Takes On The Falcon In ‘Captain America: Symbol Of Truth’ #10 Preview
CAP VS. FALCON! When Falcon arrives in Mohannda, delirious and rampaging from the effects of White Wolf’s chemical attack, it’s up to Captain America to save his friend—or to stop Falcon from hurting anyone else. In this heartbreaking showdown between partners, Sam Wilson must make a choice about who he wants to be—and what he is willing to sacrifice for the mantle of Captain America.”
comicon.com
The Avengers Break Into The Baxter Building In ‘The Avengers: War Across Time’ #2 Preview
“Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man & the Wasp! The original Avengers invade the Baxter Building and break the barriers between worlds! Will Willie Lumpkin unleash a dangerous menace? Can Thor lose Mjolnir? Will Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz and legendary X-artist Alan Davis successfully channel the classic heroes’ adventures? Come check it out!”
comicon.com
It’s A Return To Kashyyyk In ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2, Episode 6
When Star Wars is broken down to its core, it’s essentially about fighting back against tyranny. A lot of times that message can be drowned out because of the franchise’s expanded universe. Between lightsabers, the Force, starship battles, and everything else that comes with a gigantic sci-fi space opera, the simple template that was generated in the first Star Wars movie can get muddled. Nevertheless, there’s a certain brilliance when Star Wars returns to this formula. That’s exactly what this week’s episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch accomplished.
comicon.com
Preview: A Dream Job Quickly Turns Into A Nightmare In ‘Space Job’ #1
Dark Horse Comics has revealed a preview of Space Job #1, out tomorrow from writer David . Gorman, artist Alvaro Sarraseca, and colorist Jordi Excuin Llorach. After five long years of soul-crushing servitude as a chef’s assistant, Danny Sheridan is getting his dream job in space as First Officer aboard the SS George H.W. Bush. But on his first day he finds himself crashing back to reality. Nothing seems right, the crew is subpar . . . something’s going on, and First Officer Danny Sheridan is going to get to the bottom of it or die trying.
comicon.com
Directors Who Should Be Part of James Gunn’s New DCU
There’s been much excitement after James Gunn outlined the upcoming film slate for the DC Cinematic Universe. The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Paradise Lost all have the potential to be great. Gunn’s proposed approach to have “director driven” films is a smart move. As a DC Comics fan, and a connoisseur of visionary directors, I’ve listed several directors I’d like to see get their own DCU film.
comicon.com
Jon Kent Will Be Travelling To The Twisted World Of ‘Injustice’ This March
When the Jon Kent-starring Superman, The Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent, comic relaunches this spring, it will see the titular character travelling to the much loved, and much lamented world of Injustice, the title Tom Taylor made his name on for DC Comics and wrote 150 chapters for. And all he was hired to write was 15! That’s some legacy, and one I am keen to see him return to now the DCU multiverse is infinite once again.
