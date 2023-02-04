2-year-old girl being dropped off at babysitter's dies after vehicle hits her, deputies say

A 2-year-old girl has died at the hospital after deputies say she was hit by an SUV while being dropped off at a babysitter's place.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said at about 5 p.m. Friday, they responded to reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a small child in the 2300 block of Brea Crest Street.

Deputies said a toddler wandered into the path of a moving vehicle when the SUV rolled over her.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

A heavy law enforcement presence took over a north Harris County neighborhood where a toddler was hit by a vehicle on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

According to deputies, the driver who hit the child stayed at the scene. Investigators could not say whether the driver was the babysitter, but they confirmed that the woman lived in the area.

In an update, investigators said the 43-year-old driver was cleaning her vehicle, and multiple children were playing on the concrete driveway. The driver sent the children into the home and was later moving the car from the concrete driveway to an earthen driveway on the west side of the house.

As she was moving forward, she reportedly felt the bump she believed was the transition from the concrete to the earthen section, according to deputies.

After exiting the vehicle, she realized that she had run over a toddler who wandered into the path., deputies added. She did not appear to be impaired.

Just hours earlier, a 14-year-old was also struck by a car during an unrelated incident in northwest Harris County. That child is expected to be OK.