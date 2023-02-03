Read full article on original website
Related
sdpb.org
First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
KELOLAND TV
Brookings boy needs new heart; Car falls through ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 6. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Winner Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a local drug store over the weekend. Crews from multiple agencies were called to a plane...
Plane found upside down on Yankton Lake, officials say
Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
sdpb.org
OSHA fines Sioux Falls construction company
A Sioux Falls sewer and water contractor is facing thousands of dollars in federal penalties over a pair of alleged workplace safety violations. Siteworks Inc. is facing $85,000 in penalties from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA. The citations stem from two construction projects in Sioux Falls last...
KELOLAND TV
Continuing to fill a grocery gap in west-central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been a little over a month since Fair Market celebrated its soft opening at a second location in west-central Sioux Falls. The salvage grocery store allows people in the area to pick up household staples at cheap prices without having to travel far.
Leading food chain set to open another location in South Dakota
A popular and fast-growing food chain is opening another new location in South Dakota. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of gourmet cookies, you may be excited to learn that Crumbl Cookies is opening a new South Dakota location in Sioux Falls.
sdpb.org
2023 Boe Forum tickets now available to public
Tickets to the 2023 Boe Forum on Public Affairs are now available to the public. Augustana University and the Center for Western Studies host the Boe Forum each year to bring in national and world leaders to discuss public issues. This year’s featured speaker is Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland. She’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Baltic family loses home in fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A family is homeless following an overnight house fire in Baltic. According to the homeowner, three crews from the surrounding area responded to the fire, but some hoses froze in the frigid temperatures. The family says everyone is safe, but they did lose...
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested after shots fired at Sioux Falls laundromat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police arrested a man after he allegedly fired a gun outside of a laundromat. Police say that around 9 p.m. Saturday evening there was a sort of altercation outside the laundromat on 14th and Minnesota. Witnesses claim they heard multiple gunshots. 28-year-old...
kelo.com
House collapses during early morning fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A house fire in Sioux Falls Friday morning resulted in the home completely collapsing. Fire crews were called at about 2:20 a.m. to a home in the 4000 block of E Hayes Place. The first arriving police and fire units confirmed that 100% of...
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Man Clocked At 118 Miles Per Hour On Highway 60
Hospers, Iowa — A Hartley man was charged with speeding early on Friday morning, February 3rd, 2023. But he wasn’t just speeding a little. He was traveling at over 50 miles per hour over the speed limit. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10 minutes...
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for OWI after crashing semi
ALTON—A 50-year-old Omaha, NE, man was arrested about 11:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to comply with safety regulations rules. The arrest of James M. Belfiore stemmed from him losing control of a 2022 Kenworth Day...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in South Dakota
The Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet in Sioux Falls, SD, is one of the many places you can get some good grub in the Sioux City area. This family-friendly establishment offers an assortment of Chinese, Japanese, and sushi cuisine. Aside from the menu, the establishment has a nice-looking interior that is easy on the eyes. While the food isn't cheap, the service is fast and friendly. Some of the other perks include free wifi and free parking. Located just off Us 29 on the outskirts of town, the Hibachi Grill & Supreme Buffet has something to offer anyone. You'll be pleased if you're in the mood for an authentic sushi roll or a spicy beef platter.
KEYC
WINTER STORM WARNING: Heavy snow tonight into Thursday
A powerful, fast-moving winter storm system will bring heavy snow to much of our region tonight into Thursday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along and south of a line from Sioux Falls to Mankato to the southern Twin Cities where 5 to 8 inches of snow is possible. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect north of that line, where accumulation will be around 2 to 5 inches. Heavier amounts will be to the south and east with a sharp drop off to the northwest. If this system should trend slightly further south, snowfall amounts could be a bit lower. Snow will continue to develop and move north across the region throughout the night. When it is snowing it will snow heavily. This will be a short duration, heavy snow event with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 2 inches per hour at times. Visibility will be significantly reduced and roads will quickly become snow-covered and slippery. While there may be an occasional gust to 20 or 25 mph, especially far south and west, wind and blowing snow should not be a major issue with this system. There will be significant travel impacts tonight into the Thursday morning commute. Snow will gradually end from west to east by late Thursday morning, with travel conditions gradually improving on Thursday afternoon.
