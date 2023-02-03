Read full article on original website
Large South Dakota Deer Herd Near Milltown [VIDEO]
I was talking to my friend John Stainbrook from the Milltown, South Dakota area the other day and he mentioned that they had a load of deer in the area. Turns out, there IS a lot of deer in his neighborhood. The winter of 2023 has been difficult for humans...
South Dakota Winter Proves Difficult for Wildlife
One of the favorite conversation starters for the past few months here in Sioux Dakota has been, what a crazy winter we've had this year. OK. You're right, the phrases to describe our winter has been much more colorful than that. Sailor Blushing kind of phrases. It has been a tough winter. But what's it been like for the animals out in the wild? Difficult.
kfgo.com
Concordia grad. named CEO of South Dakota health group
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KFGO KWAT) – The long search for a new president and CEO of Watertown-based Prairie Lakes Healthcare System has finally come to an end. Prairie Lakes has announced John Allen will assume those duties on February 27. Allen comes to Prairie Lakes with 30 years of experience...
Two $50,000 Powerball winners sold in SD
Two Powerball lottery players in South Dakota had $50,000 winning tickets.
A Castle On The Prairie? For Sale In North Dakota
As we begin to get the "Spring Itch" or possibly the "Spring Fever". So begins the house hunt of 2023. Properties come and go it seems. Some faster than others. Some more unique than others. This property caught our eye. A home in the right hands. A person or persons with the right vision will understand why one might call it a "Diamond In The Rough." At a quick glance from afar.
South Dakota Is Looking For Powerball Winners, Check Tickets
Winning the lottery feels like it's almost impossible. But it does happen to very lucky people who purchase these life-changing tickets. The Powerball Jackpot drawing occurs every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday evening. Although a South Dakota ticket did not win the $754.6 million prize, two Powerball Jackpot tickets did win a huge amount of money. One of the winning tickets was sold in Sioux Falls.
sdpb.org
First Black filmmaker had deep South Dakota roots
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Oscar Micheaux broke ground as a homesteader and as a filmmaker. The twentieth-century author, director and producer was a homesteader in Gregory County, South Dakota, before he went to Hollywood. Marty Watson is a scholar from that same county....
Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners
A bill that would require hunters and anglers to pay a landowner for trespassing on their property, in addition to fines already enforced by the state, passed the South Dakota House Ag and Natural Resources Committee on an 8-5 vote Tuesday at the Capitol in Pierre. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Neal Pinnow, R-Lemmon, aims […] The post Bill would require trespassing hunters and anglers to pay landowners appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
NebraskaTV
"Bear sighting" in central Nebraska not what it seems
HOWARD COUNTY, Neb. — Reports of a bear wandering around the Ashton and St. Paul areas over the weekend have been debunked. The Nebraska Game and Parks said law enforcement has looked into concerns of a bear sighting, and have concluded that it's a large pig.
KELOLAND TV
Snow impacting travel in Black Hills
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow in western South Dakota is creating difficult travel conditions. Snow started falling early on Monday, which prompted a winter weather advisory to be issued for the northern and central Black Hills where 3-6 inches of snow is expected. Strong winds are also part of the forecast for the area.
KELOLAND TV
Senator tries again to better define ‘rape’ in South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal clarifying the legal definition of rape is advancing in the South Dakota Legislature. But a companion measure that would treat a victim’s silence as a refusal of consent isn’t faring as well. Republican Sen. Tim Reed took the two bills to...
tsln.com
S.D. high school students demonstrate skill at Wrangler 20X rodeo during BHSS
Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase Winners Bareback Score 1 Kashton Ford Sturgis 74 2 Devon Moore Clear Lake 69 3 Lucas Yellowhawk Blunt 57 4 Reece Reder Fruitdale 55 Breakaway Roping Time 1-2 Taylor Burgee Onida 3.6 1-2 Josie Mousel Colman 3.6 3 Breezy Amiotte Interior 11.9 4 Jessica Caspers New Underwood 12.6 Tie Down Roping Time 1 Tegan Fite Hermosa 10.5 2 Royce Bruns Plankinton 18.4 3 Mathew Heathershaw Quinn 19.1 4 Dalton Porch Kadoka 20.2 Goat Tying Time 1 Michaela McCormick Salem 8.58 2 Brylee Grubb Spearfish 8.69 3 Bailey Verhulst Reva 11.36 4 Josie Menzel Quinn 12.70 Saddle Bronc Score No Rides Steer Wrestling Time 1 Taten Hill White River 25.01 Barrel Race Time 1 Landry Haugen Sturgis 13.575 2 Gabi Irving Pierre 13.731 3 Raylee Fagerhaug Wessington Springs 14.060 4 Megan Marone Pukwana 14.097 Pole Bending Time 1 Kennedy Mclellan Dupree 20.05 2 Sophia Meyer Rapid City 20.79 3 Katie Sheridan Faith 20.94 4 Kylie Wittnebel Castlewood 21.12 Team Roping Time 1 Jadon Jensen,Belle Fourche and Jet Jensen, Belle Fourche 8.49 2 Blair Blasius, Wall and Kale Crowser, New Underwood 13.18 3 Ryle Millar, Sturgis and Carson Sabers, Whitewood 13.49 4 Kaden Tekrony, Clear Lake and Tigh Gaikowski,Wauby 14.47 Bull Riding 1 Jesse Kline Hartford 66 2 Tate Meyer Huron 63 The twentieth annual Wrangler 20X High School Rodeo Showcase brought some of the best young South Dakota rodeo talent to the Black Hills Stock Show.
KELOLAND TV
Slick roads in Black Hills; Balloon fallout; SD tax relief
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories on First@4 for Monday, February 6. Streets and roads in western South Dakota are covered in ice, slush and snow. Winter weather moved through the area starting Monday morning. According to South Dakota 511, the roads around...
sdpb.org
Taking time to create space
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Dallas Chief Eagle is a recognized master of the Lakota hoop dance. He is also well-versed in calming the body and spirit. He spends his time sharing his skills with others. Dallas has been recognized for his Outstanding Service...
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
dakotanewsnow.com
Dusty Johnson announces South Dakota sheriffs as State of the Union guests
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Dakota News Now) - Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced Monday that Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller and Moody County Sheriff Troy Wellman will be his guests at the State of the Union on Tuesday. “Poor decisions by the federal government harm the smallest communities in South Dakota,” said...
101.9 KELO-FM
Miss South Dakota USA facing petty theft charges in Brookings County
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, has been suspended from her role as she faces petty theft charges in Brookings County. Denise Wallace, Executive Co-Director of Miss South Dakota USA state pageant issued a release saying, “We are aware of Shania’s recent arrest for first-degree petty theft. We moved to suspend Shania from her role as Miss South Dakota USA pending her first court appearance later this month. Following her initial court appearance, we will be determining a course of action regarding Shania and her role with the state pageant.” Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for February 13th.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
wdayradionow.com
25+" of snow? Reality or Delusional??
One rule we use is NEVER post snowfall expectations for a storm UNTIL about 1 to 2 days prior. So, why am I posting these snowfall total maps. It's to show how models often OVER FORECAST snow over a week in advance. I've posted our American model forecast for the middle of next week. The FIRST pic is a snapshot of last EVENINGS model run (Monday night's run) and the second pic is from this morning's model run (Tuesday morning) WHAT A DIFFERENCE. Last night's model run has Fargo getting over 2 FEET!! This morning's model run has SD getting buried with over 12+. So which model run is correct? NEITHER!! The truth lies probably somewhere in the "middle" You see many "social media" sites posting the "worst case" scenario and scaring people into thinking snowmagedden is going to hit!!
mitchellnow.com
Miss South Dakota suspended while facing theft charge
Miss South Dakota has been suspended from her role while she is facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County. Shania Ann Knutson of Brookings committed theft from Walmart on 12 different occasions between October and December. She was allegedly skip scanning and ticket switching. She is accused of stealing around 550 dollars worth of merchandise. Knutson was crowned Miss South Dakota USA last year. She was also Miss South Dakota Teen USA. Knutson’s initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.
