The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Veru Inc. (VERU)

The Nasdaq climbed by more than 200 points on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Atlas Global Brands Signs Definitive Agreement With A Cannabis Distributor And Two Cannabis Pharmacies In Israel
Atlas Global Brands Inc. ATL announced that on February 6, 2023, the company signed a definitive share purchase agreement for the acquisition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Cambrosia Ltd., of a 51% interest in an Israeli licensed cannabis “Trading House” and two pharmacies licensed to dispense medical cannabis in Israel, for consideration consisting of up to 2.8 million common shares of Atlas.
