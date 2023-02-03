ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

PHOTOS: 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival at Kellogg Park

AmericaJR’s Gloria and Jerome Rzucidlo were LIVE at Kellogg Park for the 2023 Plymouth Ice Festival. The Plymouth Ice Festival is a world-class event in beautiful downtown Plymouth that is exciting and fun for the whole family. The Plymouth Ice Festival invites your to explore downtown Plymouth, with sidewalks lined with ice carvings. Each work of art starts out as a 350 lb. block of ice! World renown ice carvers have created over 60 carvings to be displayed during this year’s event!
PLYMOUTH, MI
Briarwood Mall | Shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Briarwood Mall is a shopping mall in Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States. The mall's three anchor stores are Macy's, JCPenney, and Von Maur. Surrounded by office and other development, the mall anchors the southern Ann Arbor commercial area around Eisenhower Boulevard and I-94. It serves as the primary shopping mall for all of Washtenaw County. As of 2007 Simon Property Group manages and co-owns the mall (Simon owns 50%).
ANN ARBOR, MI
This Restaurant In Michigan Always Has A Wait, And There’s A Reason Why

Do you have a local restaurant in the Great Lake State that you would be heartbroken about if it closed? This sad story was about to happen at an incredibly popular restaurant in Chelsea, Michigan. There is often a wait to get in, but reservations were booked solid once the closing was announced. But a new owner came to the rescue and now you can eat here too.
CHELSEA, MI
Filmmaker To Present History Of Michigan’s Shipwrecks

The Brighton District Library is hosting an award-winning filmmaker this week for residents interested in the history of Michigan’s shipwrecks. Award-Winning author and documentary filmmaker Ric Mixter will be presenting and talking about his new book, "Bottled Goodbyes", chronicling some of the most well-known shipwrecks and bottled messages discovered on the nation’s coastlines.
BRIGHTON, MI
Host in Utica Sets the Table for Culinary Collaboration

Host Utica unveiled a new restaurant concept in the fall of 2022 — packed with a schedule of chef residencies, a carefully curated beverage menu, and a coworking experience unique to Macomb County. Founder Michael Ivkov and real estate partners Kevin Kostka and Jeremy Galli are behind the multifaceted concept. The first floor of Host is home to a full-service restaurant, and the upper floors of the building provide a natural networking opportunity for members within the additional coworking space.
UTICA, MI
Great Lakes Crossing Outlets | Shopping mall in Michigan

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets, formerly Great Lakes Crossing, is a shopping mall in Auburn Hills, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, United States. The site of the mall was originally to have been occupied by a different mall called Auburn Mills, which was never built due to financial issues of its intended developer, Western Development Corporation. Great Lakes Crossing was built on the site and opened in 1998.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
Take a Look at Bob Seger’s Massive Home in Oakland County, Michigan

Bob Seger's childhood story of moving from place to place with his family eventually led him to this grand mansion on Upper Straits Lake in Oakland County. Bob was born in Detroit at the Henry Ford Hospital in 1945. For most of Bob's youth, he and his family lived in a handful of places. In 1950 when Bob was five years old, his family packed up and moved to Ann Arbor, settling in on Packard Street. Once he became a teenager, the family seemed to be consistently moving: some of the places include Wellington Court, Sheehan Street, White Street, Third Street, and Pauline Boulevard. The house on Pauline is seen in the photo gallery below.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
From vacant lots to thriving shops, downtown Milan is booming

MILAN, MI – Milan is shaping up to be Washtenaw County’s own little boom town. On a recent January day, Martina Bode and Laurie Key traveled to the city -- 14 miles south of Ann Arbor -- from Livonia and Rochester in suburban Detroit for some shopping. The women were drawn to Milan because of businesses like Life is Sweet Bakery & Cafe and Lavender Lane on Main, which sells products made from fresh lavender.
MILAN, MI

