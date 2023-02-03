ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Australia commissioner lifts ban on Private Function’s new album

Earlier this week, Private Function that limited copies of their new album 370HSSV 0773H will be sold in a sleeve that has a ‘scratch and win’ panel. However, legislation in South Australia dictates that any ‘scratch and win’ promotion requires a permit, regardless of the prize pool value. For this reason, the state was excluded from the promotion.
QVB will be renamed after five iconic queens for Sydney World Pride

This year, Sydney’s iconic Queen Victoria Building is set to undergo a major transformation, as Vicinity Centres celebrates Sydney World Pride and honours five powerful people from the LGBTQIA+ community and their longstanding fight for equality. To mark this momentous occasion, the building will be renamed and re–imagined in...
In Hearts Wake are celebrating their debut album with a special tour

Buckle up and brace yourselves because In Hearts Wake have announced a special run of shows celebrating their debut album. The metalcore favourites released Divination back in 2012, reaching the top 40 of the ARIA Albums Chart and sparking a hugely successful run of records, culminating in 2020’s number three hit Kaliyuga.
Fred again.. fever hits Sydney: the best fan reactions

Fred again.. fever has gripped Sydney after the producer recently caused havoc in Melbourne. Following his packed out pop-up show at Enmore Theatre on Tuesday night – which really went off judging by the social media highlights – the English musician announced a second show in Sydney at Hordern Pavilion for tonight, Wednesday, February 8th.

