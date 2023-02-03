ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will kick off the month of February with events designed to connect students to career and technical education opportunities. Career and Technical Education Month®, or CTE Month®, is a public awareness campaign that takes place each February to inform students and the community about what CTE is and how it directly prepares students for high-wage, high-demand careers. CTE impacts a wide variety of fields including health care, information technology, advanced manufacturing, management and more.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO