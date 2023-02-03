ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
welovedexter.com

Cheer: Dexter takes second place at Saline Invitational

The Dexter competitive cheer team took to the mat on Saturday at the competitive Saline Invitational. The Dreadnaughts landed in second place in the Division 2 bracket as their strong season continues with another outstanding effort. The Dreadnaughts opened with a score of 215.3 in the opening round. The Dreads...
DEXTER, MI
welovedexter.com

WCC packs February with Career and Technical Education activities

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will kick off the month of February with events designed to connect students to career and technical education opportunities. Career and Technical Education Month®, or CTE Month®, is a public awareness campaign that takes place each February to inform students and the community about what CTE is and how it directly prepares students for high-wage, high-demand careers. CTE impacts a wide variety of fields including health care, information technology, advanced manufacturing, management and more.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy