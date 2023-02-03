ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantastic Four #700 pits Doctor Doom against the entire Marvel Universe

By George Marston
 4 days ago

This May, the comic that launched the Marvel Universe will hit a new milestone with Fantastic Four #7, which also marks the 'legacy numbered' Fantastic Four #700. And what could be more appropriate for such a milestone than a confrontation between the FF and their greatest foe, Doctor Doom?

In Fantastic Four #7/#700, writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello will follow up the mystery that has been at the heart of their run since it launched -- an incident caused by the Fantastic Four which formed a rift between the team members and changed the public's perception of the Fantastic Four.

That question will be answered in February 15's Fantastic Four #4, but after that, Doom will enter the picture to try and one-up Reed Richards at whatever it is Reed did to cause such big problems for the FF.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"The iconic villain will embark on an epic journey across space and time to reverse the damage that his most bitter foes have unleashed on the Marvel Universe," reads Marvel's description of Fantastic Four #700. "Will he be able to succeed where Reed Richards failed? Or will his meddling make matters far, far worse?"

"A big anniversary issue like this demands a similarly big story, something meaningful, impactful, and memorable," states writer Ryan North in Marvel's announcement. "And given that it's a supersized issue with more room to play, everything aligned to do a story with the Fantastic Four's most meaningful, impactful, memorable, and supersized villain: Doctor Doom."

Fantastic Four #700 goes on sale May 17. Stay tuned to Newsarama for Marvel's full May 2023 solicitations, coming later this month.

Doctor Doom tops the list of the best Marvel supervillains of all time.

