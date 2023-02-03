ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Samsung Galaxy S23 isn't even out yet and Verizon is giving them away for free

By Patrick Farmer
 4 days ago

Galaxy Unpacked was barely over before the Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder deals starting pouring in, but it's not often that you see a soon-to-be-released smartphone go for zero dollars. And yet, Verizon is doing just that.

Send the carrier your old or broken smartphone and add a line with an eligible data plan, and Verizon might give you $800 in trade-in credit over 36 months, enough to make the Samsung Galaxy S23 totally free. Tons of older smartphones are eligible for the deal, going as far back as the Galaxy S7 series. And although you have to add a line, nearly all of Verizon's unlimited plans will do the trick, including the 5G Start, Do More, Play More, Get More, and One Unlimited plans. To make the Verizon deal even sweeter, you'll also get a free storage upgrade to 256GB and a $200 Verizon gift card if you're switching from a competing carrier.

Get $800 off the Galaxy S23 series at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB: $799.99 FREE with eligible trade-in and new line

Verizon will give you up to $800 in trade-in credit if you send them an old or broken device and add an eligible line. Unlike some carriers, they're being very flexible about the trade-ins they accept, so dig out those old phones and see if you're eligible. You'll also get a free storage upgrade and $200 credit if you switch from a competing carrier.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 improves upon its predecessor by incorporating the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a larger battery, and some vastly-improved camera technology. The entire S23 lineup hits store shelves on February 17th. View Deal

Both the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra are also included in the deal, with a trade-in discount of up to $800 available alongside the free storage upgrades. That means you could be getting the 512GB S23 Plus or S23 Ultra for just $5.55/month or $11.11/month for 36 months, respectively, when you meet the trade-in requirements and add an eligible line.

If you don't have a phone to trade in or you simply want to see what else is out there, check out our complete guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder deals to see if you can save some cash on Samsung's newest flagship.

bruce chan
3d ago

big hook with trade-in credit over 36 months. It meant you must go with 36 months contract or 3 years. lol nothing is free without paying back something other way.

