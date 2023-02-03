The Flash Star Kiersey Clemons Reacts To James Gunn Praising The Upcoming DC Movie

After being cut out of Justice League ’s theatrical release in late 2017, Kiersey Clemons’ performance as Iris West finally got to be seen thanks to Zack Snyder’s Justice League being released in 2021. Now Clemons is set to return as Iris this summer in The Flash , which DC Studios co-head James Gunn called “one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen” earlier this week. Clemons has since reacted to the kind words directed that the 2023 new movie release .

While attending the red carpet premiere in Culver City for her new movie Somebody I Used To Know (which will be viewable to Amazon Prime Video subscribers starting February 10), Kiersey Clemons was asked by THR is she’d heard what James Gunn had said about The Flash while presenting the slate for the new DC Universe’s Chapter 1, a.k.a. “Gods and Monsters” (which included some massive Batman updates ). Clemons confirmed that she did know “he said very nice things,” and then shared the following about her experience working on The Flash (indirectly referring to the controversy surrounding lead actor Ezra Miller ):

I had a great time. I’ve known Ezra for years and I loved working with Andy. Despite everything, we had a really great time filming and we did make a really great movie. I hope that despite [all the headlines], people really enjoy the movie because what James said is true. I believe what he said and I think it’s absolutely correct.

Besides Ezra Miller, who’s been playing the cinematic Flash since 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice , Kiersey Clemons has been attached to The Flash the longest. She was cast as Iris West back in 2016, and in 2021, she signed a new deal to appear in the movie following several years of uncertainty over whether she was still involved. So far all we’ve seen of Iris in the DCEU is when Barry used his super speed to rescue from a car accident, though since he wasn’t in costume at the time, it’s unclear if Iris is aware he’s a speedster.

James Gunn isn’t the only one who’s been complimentary about The Flash . Last June, it was reported that the movie was “extraordinarily well received” in test screenings . Keep in mind, though, that the version of The Flash that’s shown to the public later this year be different from what those earlier audiences saw due to certain changes made during postproduction. The Flash is one of four upcoming DC movies set for release this year, the others being Shazam! Fury of the Gods , Blue Beetle and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom .

Much of The Flash ’s plot remains a secret, but what we do know is it will involve Barry Allen traveling back in time to prevent his mother from being murdered, which causes unintended consequences to his timeline and leads to him traveling to other universes. Along with Miller and Kiersey Clemons, The Flash ’s cast includes Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton reprising their versions of Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Antje Traue as Faora-Ul, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen (taking over the role from Billy Crudup) and Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen. IT ’s Andy Muschietti directed off a script written by Birds of Prey ’s Christina Hodson.

The Flash races into theaters on June 16, and a new promo for the movie is expected to be shown during the Super Bowl on February 12. You can watch Ezra Miller’s previous appearances as Barry Allen in the DCEU with an HBO Max subscription .