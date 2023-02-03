ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

NJ.com

Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection

A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Camden County Police Searching For Missing Adult From Millville

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Millville. Augustien Delvalle, 33, has been reported missing in Camden. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and large clear-framed glasses.
MILLVILLE, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Updated – In Runnemede: Construction of Townhomes Along Hartford Drive & Evesham Road Approved

On December 12, 2022, the Joint Planning/Zoning Board of Adjustment for the Borough of Runnemede granted preliminary and final major subdivision approval with related waivers to allow for the construction, establishment, and maintenance of a 102-lot residential subdivision. The project will consist of 96 attached townhome units in 17 buildings,...
RUNNEMEDE, NJ
70and73.com

Planning Board in Moorestown subdivides lot that contains now-vacant, 134-year-old Perkins House.

The subdivision of a lot in Moorestown that may save a historical house at Chester and East Central avenues has been approved by the Township Planning Board. Board members on Thursday night voted unanimously to permit the subdivision of the 1.38-acre property. Owner Levins Group, LLC plans to build a house on the new lot with a driveway on East Central Avenue.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
trentondaily.com

Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency

If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
TRENTON, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli

Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
ELWOOD, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Cumberland Mall | Shopping mall in Vineland, New Jersey

Cumberland Mall is a shopping mall located in Vineland, New Jersey, located on Route 47 (Delsea Drive) at Route 55 (exit 27). Cumberland Mall is strategically positioned 25 miles (40 km) away from its nearest competitor, 45 miles (72 km) south of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and on route to the Southern New Jersey Shore Points.
VINELAND, NJ
seaislenews.com

License Plate Scanners Help Sea Isle Police Put Brakes on Crime

Drivers crossing over the John F. Kennedy Boulevard Bridge into Sea Isle City may have noticed two of the police department’s newest crime-fighting tools. Mounted on a light pole are two innocuous-looking cameras that allow police to automatically scan the license plates of vehicles both entering and leaving town on Sea Isle’s main artery.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Somers Point police seek video to help in burglary investigations

Somers Point police are asking homeowners for help investigating recent burglaries and thefts. The department has recently handled multiple calls for service regarding burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles and other structures, police said. Most happened overnight, targeting vehicles, sheds and garages that are unlocked. Anyone with security footage that...
SOMERS POINT, NJ

