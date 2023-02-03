Read full article on original website
Firefighters Battle Massive Brush Fire In South Jersey
Firefighters from the National Park Fire Department and local fire departments managed to contain a huge suspicious brush fire in Gloucester County. The fire consumed 25 to 30 acres of land and took about three hours to bring under control, the National Park Fire Department said. National Park and Westville...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 1, 2023. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Feb. 7, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
Driver killed when vehicles collide at N.J. intersection
A motorist was killed and another seriously injured when two vehicles collided at a Salem County intersection last week. Daniel Lehner, 57, of Newfield, was driving a van west on Route 40 in Pilesgrove Township around 6:30 a.m. Feb. 2 when the vehicle collided with an SUV traveling north on Route 646/Pointers Auburn Road, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Police identify ‘person of interest’ after NJ brush fire spreads to more than 2 dozen acres
A few dozen acres in National Park, New Jersey, burned in a brush fire that officials believe was intentionally set. Police have identified a “person of interest,” but no one has been taken into custody.
Camden County Police Searching For Missing Adult From Millville
The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing adult from Millville. Augustien Delvalle, 33, has been reported missing in Camden. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’10”, 185 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black winter hat, black hooded sweatshirt, and large clear-framed glasses.
Updated – In Runnemede: Construction of Townhomes Along Hartford Drive & Evesham Road Approved
On December 12, 2022, the Joint Planning/Zoning Board of Adjustment for the Borough of Runnemede granted preliminary and final major subdivision approval with related waivers to allow for the construction, establishment, and maintenance of a 102-lot residential subdivision. The project will consist of 96 attached townhome units in 17 buildings,...
The 2 Most Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey Are in Cape May
If you're looking for a romantic spot to celebrate your love, a couple of Cape May restaurants have been named among the 100 most romantic restaurants in the United States. Perhaps a stroll along the beach, or among the little shops in town on Washington Street before dining at one of these Cape May eateries.
Ocean County Man Killed In Off-Road Vehicle Crash
LACEY – A Jackson man is dead after a serious accident involving his side by side off-road vehicle on Saturday afternoon, police said. Lacey Township Police were called to the scene of Lacey Materials at around 5:22 p.m on February 4 where they found 58-year-old Michael Damore unresponsive. Police...
Planning Board in Moorestown subdivides lot that contains now-vacant, 134-year-old Perkins House.
The subdivision of a lot in Moorestown that may save a historical house at Chester and East Central avenues has been approved by the Township Planning Board. Board members on Thursday night voted unanimously to permit the subdivision of the 1.38-acre property. Owner Levins Group, LLC plans to build a house on the new lot with a driveway on East Central Avenue.
Teens Reported Missing From Camden; Contact Authorities With Any Information
The Camden County Police Department is looking for two teenagers who have been reported missing from Camden. Sanayah Reddick, 14, has been reported missing from her home on the 800 block of Galindez Court. She is described as a black female, 5’3”, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.
Trenton’s Jennings Village Now Accepting Applications for Residency
If you’re searching for affordable housing, the all-new Jennings Village is a fantastic opportunity to make your home right here in Trenton. Trenton’s Jennings Village is a brand-new affordable housing complex in the heart of Trenton. The stylish new build is a 4-story structure with 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes available, making the complex perfect for families. These apartments are reserved for low- and moderate-income households who meet the income guidelines for residency. Jennings Village is centrally located in Mercer County, offering residents easy access to employment opportunities, shopping, transit, entertainment, and more.
Mullica Twp Police Are Looking for Armed Robber of WHP Deli
Mullica Township Police have put out a request for information about a man who robbed the Elwood Deli at gunpoint Sunday night and should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say that at 9:08 pm Sunday, Feb 5, a man entered Elwood Deli, on south White Horse Pike in Elwood, Atlantic County, pulled a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
9 rescued after apartment building fire in Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania
Firefighters were called out to fight a two-alarm blaze at an apartment building in Drexel Hill, Delaware County.
Atlantic City Councilman: ‘End Homeless Living Under Boardwalk’
George Tibbitt, Atlantic City Councilman-at-Large is calling for an end to providing those living under the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey with food, blankets, clothing and other services. In a live, on-air appearance this morning with us on Townsquare Media, Tibbitt dropped the gauntlet and directly attributed the homeless...
Driver killed in crash at Garden State Parkway toll booth
Chopper 6 was over the wreck where it appears a driver slammed into a guard rail at the toll plaza.
Cumberland Mall | Shopping mall in Vineland, New Jersey
Cumberland Mall is a shopping mall located in Vineland, New Jersey, located on Route 47 (Delsea Drive) at Route 55 (exit 27). Cumberland Mall is strategically positioned 25 miles (40 km) away from its nearest competitor, 45 miles (72 km) south of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and on route to the Southern New Jersey Shore Points.
License Plate Scanners Help Sea Isle Police Put Brakes on Crime
Drivers crossing over the John F. Kennedy Boulevard Bridge into Sea Isle City may have noticed two of the police department’s newest crime-fighting tools. Mounted on a light pole are two innocuous-looking cameras that allow police to automatically scan the license plates of vehicles both entering and leaving town on Sea Isle’s main artery.
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
Grocery Store Worker Stabbed in Absecon, NJ, Saturday Morning
Absecon Police say a woman was stabbed inside the Shoprite store on the White Horse Pike in Absecon Saturday morning. According to authorities, the woman, an employee of Shoprite, was injured in the attack. Police say they responded to the store just before 10 AM, finding the injured woman who...
Somers Point police seek video to help in burglary investigations
Somers Point police are asking homeowners for help investigating recent burglaries and thefts. The department has recently handled multiple calls for service regarding burglaries and thefts from motor vehicles and other structures, police said. Most happened overnight, targeting vehicles, sheds and garages that are unlocked. Anyone with security footage that...
