WCVB
Steam Devil, steam fog over Lake Champlain caught on camera
BURLINGTON, Vt. — When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological sights can make an appearance, including steam fog and steam devils. Since the temperature difference between air and water is significant, localized areas of instability can develop. Combined with a northerly breeze, this could whip up areas of spin that have the appearance of a small tornado!
Addison Independent
Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage
MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
Addison Independent
Gramling win leads VUHS boys to 4th in state indoor track & field championship meet
BURLINGTON — An individual Division II title won by Commodore junior Calvin Gramling in the boys’ 1,000-meter race was the biggest highlight for the Vergennes and Mount Abraham indoor track and field teams at Saturday’s high school state championship meet, hosted by the University of Vermont. Also...
mynbc5.com
Upper Valley towns open warming shelters during extreme cold
HARTFORD, Vt. — As subzero temperatures continue to impact the region, first responders and outreach coordinators are working hard to keep everyone safe and warm. The Upper Valley is bracing for the cold weather. In Hartford, the fire department is opening a warming shelter for the first time. “We...
Winooski school superintendent leaving for Northeast Kingdom
Sean McMannon will leave in June to become superintendent of the Kingdom East School District.
mynbc5.com
Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career
The New York Independent newspaper claimed James Hope had “no rival in Europe in forest or brook scenery” and the Philadelphia Evening Telegraph called him the “father of the realistic school of landscape painters in America.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career.
Off-road rescue in Williston in frigid temperatures
An unnamed man collapsed on a woodland trail in Friday afternoon's sub-zero weather.
Washington County faces power outages in cold weather
NYSEG reports power outages in the areas of Granville, Hebron, Jackson and Salem for February 4. Washington County deputy director Tim Hardy explains they're in contact with NYSEG who are working to repair the outages.
Reporter froze a pair of jeans in minutes during 'epic' cold blast in Vermont
WCAX reporter Melissa Cooney reports from Burlington, Vermont, saying the record-breaking temperatures in the state are so extreme that her jeans froze "rock solid' in nearly fifteen minutes.
Green Mountain Transit’s new leader takes the driver’s seat at a critical moment
Clayton Clark said he plans to leverage his experience working in state government to advocate for the transit agency’s needs in Montpelier, which many say includes more sustainable funding supported by the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Transit’s new leader takes the driver’s seat at a critical moment.
Underground Workshop's Sunday Update seeks student perspective
Introducing a weekly "call and response" format for the Underground Workshop, seeking commentary from Vermont's students. Read the story on VTDigger here: Underground Workshop's Sunday Update seeks student perspective.
WCAX
Safe and warm: How to heat your home safely through the cold snap
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As it gets colder, you might be tempted to crank the heat up. But experts say that’s not the best approach. They recommend leaving the heat between 68 and 70 degrees and not dropping it overnight. Firefighters say when the temperatures drop, many people reach...
mynbc5.com
Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday
BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
WCAX
Efforts to get Vermont’s homeless inside as temperatures plummet outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In freezing conditions like this, the best bet is to stay inside. But that can be a problem for people without permanent housing. That’s why community organizations across Vermont are ramping up operations to try to save lives. “The hardest part, I think, about being...
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WCAX
Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed
The event, organized by Vermont Gatherings, is being held in Essex Junction. They say the Winter Renaissance Fair is one of their biggest hits of the entire year. The Howard Center currently has 14 hundred employees but people there say they’re looking for more to join in their mission of helping Vermont communities.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont
If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
newportdispatch.com
Fire destroys vacant home in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Waterbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a fully involved structure fire on Little River Road at around 12:30 a.m. The home has not been occupied for years, however, police say they were aware that there had...
mynbc5.com
Dozens of soldiers from Vermont Army National Guard deploy for year-long mission
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Dozens of soldiers from the Vermont Army National Guard are deploying to the U.S. Central Command for up to a year. The Vermont Army National Guard held a ceremony Saturday morning at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington. The soldiers have been preparing for...
