Middlebury, VT

WCVB

Steam Devil, steam fog over Lake Champlain caught on camera

BURLINGTON, Vt. — When the temperature drops far below zero, some rare meteorological sights can make an appearance, including steam fog and steam devils. Since the temperature difference between air and water is significant, localized areas of instability can develop. Combined with a northerly breeze, this could whip up areas of spin that have the appearance of a small tornado!
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Firefighters busy in extreme cold; blaze destroys a Middlebury garage

MIDDLEBURY — The coldest weekend of the year so far was also one of the busiest weekends for the Middlebury Fire Department. Most of the calls were related to alarms and water problems. But a call on Saturday morning, when the temperature was at least 15 degrees below zero, was an actual fire that brought out more than three dozen firefighters from three departments and claimed a garage on Old College Farm Road.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Upper Valley towns open warming shelters during extreme cold

HARTFORD, Vt. — As subzero temperatures continue to impact the region, first responders and outreach coordinators are working hard to keep everyone safe and warm. The Upper Valley is bracing for the cold weather. In Hartford, the fire department is opening a warming shelter for the first time. “We...
HARTFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Henry's Diner listed for sale in downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you're looking to be the new owner of a Burlington landmark, this may be your chance. Henry's Diner is on the market for $275,000. According to the listing, the current owners are ready to retire after running the restaurant for 19 years. The listing states...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career

The New York Independent newspaper claimed James Hope had “no rival in Europe in forest or brook scenery” and the Philadelphia Evening Telegraph called him the “father of the realistic school of landscape painters in America.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Then Again: An accident with an ax fueled a Vermont artist’s career.
CASTLETON, VT
WCAX

Safe and warm: How to heat your home safely through the cold snap

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As it gets colder, you might be tempted to crank the heat up. But experts say that’s not the best approach. They recommend leaving the heat between 68 and 70 degrees and not dropping it overnight. Firefighters say when the temperatures drop, many people reach...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Five Below opening first Vermont store on Friday

BERLIN, Vt. — Vermont's first Five Below store will open in Berlin on Friday. The brand, known for offering value items at prices ranging from $1-$5, will open its first retail store in Vermont at 282 Berlin Mall Road on Feb. 3. Five Below is a popular chain that...
BERLIN, VT
WCAX

Vermont National Guard aviation unit deployed

The event, organized by Vermont Gatherings, is being held in Essex Junction. They say the Winter Renaissance Fair is one of their biggest hits of the entire year. The Howard Center currently has 14 hundred employees but people there say they’re looking for more to join in their mission of helping Vermont communities.
ESSEX, VT
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Vermont

If you're looking for a hot dog in Vermont, you've come to the right place. From Hound Dogs in Manchester Center to Fat City Hot Dogs in Wilmington, Vermont, has a vast selection of hot dogs. We've even included Beansie's Bus in Burlington. But what is the best hot dog spot in Vermont? Here are some ideas. We've also included reviews of some other hot dog places.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Fire destroys vacant home in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Police are investigating a fire that broke out in Waterbury early this morning. Authorities were notified of a fully involved structure fire on Little River Road at around 12:30 a.m. The home has not been occupied for years, however, police say they were aware that there had...
WATERBURY, VT

