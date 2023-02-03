ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderstorms possible across Northern California today

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thunderstorms are possible across portions of Northern California today through this afternoon. Unstable air on the backside of the cold front that passed through overnight Saturday and Sunday is to thank for the chances. The main impacts associated with the storms will be lightning, brief downpours, gusty winds, and pea size hail.
Northern California rain and snow totals from weekend storms

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California finds itself sandwiched between high and low pressure Monday as the weekend storm system moves to the east. Two different storm systems dropped rain and snow across the region over the weekend. The first system advanced through the area Friday, dropping modest precipitation amounts. Areas west of Interstate 5 saw the majority of rainfall while areas east generally saw less than 0.1" and only 1-2" of snow in the Sierra.
