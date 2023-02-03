Read full article on original website
Related
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Is Getting A Jimmy Buffett Hotel
Coincidentally I saw this news while I was already listening to Jimmy Buffett. So it’s safe to say I could probably be classified as a Parrothead. And I’m good with that. I love Jimmy’s music and eating at Margaritaville or Landshark wherever I go. So when I saw the news that Myrtle Beach South Carolina was getting a Jimmy Buffett hotel, well I was ecstatic. Let’s leave out the fact the only time I visit Myrtle Beach I usually stay at friends’ or family’s beach houses. But I could be persuaded. A press release broke the news this morning that construction will begin on the new Compass hotel. It will be located at 1717 S. Ocean Blvd. Immediate plans have the resort opening in early 2025. Take a look at the map below to see exactly where that is.
country1037fm.com
Best Hotels In Nation List Includes Two South Carolina Resorts
South Carolina beaches are beautiful with plenty of gorgeous spots and a lot to do. So, it’s not surprising the best hotels in nation list includes two South Carolina resorts. The State reports U.S. News & World Report mentions the Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf resort near Charleston along with The Inn & Club at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island on a top 10 places to stay list. In putting the list together, three categories helped with the rankings. For each location, reviewers looked at past recognition, data from travel review site Tripadvisor and “hotel class” or star ratings. The report indicated the higher ranked hotels usually receive positive marks from experts and users when it comes to “exceptional quality.” Between the two South Carolina resorts making the grade, Kiawah Island Golf Resort finished higher at number 4. The beautiful Sanctuary hotel is home to a spa along with an oceanfront setting.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
country1037fm.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
country1037fm.com
Two South Carolina Hotels Named A Top City Hotel By Travel + Leisure
I’ve been lucky enough to stay at some pretty nice hotels in my lifetime including two of the top hotels in North Carolina The Grove Park Inn and The Inn on Biltmore Estate. I’ve also stayed in plenty of Days Inn, Holiday Inns, and the like. And hey, sometimes those are exactly what you need! So I was interested to come across this list by Travel + Leisure of the Top City Hotels. A quick skim through the list revealed two things. One- I’ve never stayed at any of these hotels and some are chains I hadn’t even heard of. But the other interesting tidbit was that there were two South Carolina hotels named a Top City Hotel.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina’s Best Whiskey Distilleries
I came across a story this morning that had two words together that immediately piqued my interest: bourbon tourism. Uh, where do I sign up?! Attendance at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail surpassed 2 million in 2022 for the first time ever. Total visits exceeded 2.1 million last year, easily beating the pre-pandemic record of 1.7 million stops in 2019. In the past decade, the “amber adventure” has had a 370% surge in attendance. The distillers’ association created the Kentucky Bourbon Trail in 1999 to give visitors an intimate, educational look behind the state’s most historic distilleries. Total attendance at its 18 participating distilleries nearly reached 1.4 million last year. But, what about North Carolina’s best whiskey distilleries?
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina City is One of the Best in America for Lasting Love
Do you feel like you’re a serial dater? Do you feel like you have no luck finding or staying in a long-lasting relationship? Well, the simple solution could be the fact that you’re just living in the wrong city. According to FinanceBuzz, they’ve found America’s best cities for lasting love.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Man Says His Huge Lottery Win Is ‘Written In The Stars’
Sometimes life throws you a really nice curve ball. It happened to Gary Shelton Jr. And this North Carolina man says his huge lottery win is written in the stars. Here’s what Gary means, he bought his lottery ticket at the Mayberry Mart on East Pine Street in Mt. Airy. But the winning ticket was really an after thought. He bought a Power Ball ticket and with the leftover money, he purchased a Cash 5 ticket. That Cash 5 ticket was the winner.
country1037fm.com
This North Carolina Woman’s Mission Is To Give Away Prom Dresses
Remember your prom? We girls know that the first step in getting ready for prom is buying your dress but not everyone can afford one, they can be incredibly expensive! This North Carolina woman’s mission is to give away prom dresses. That’s right, free prom dresses. Shelby resident...
country1037fm.com
Navy Recovering Parts Of Chinese Balloon Off South Carolina Coast
If you are in Myrtle Beach you can easily spot the Navy ships right off the beach. The Navy is recovering parts of the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. The United States military is now in the process of looking for debris. And apparently they are having some success.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Interstate Littered With Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels truck overturns on North Carolina highway. Those eight words. For some of my friends and seventy-five percent of Nashville, coming up on that scene, with the nectar of Lynchburg, Tennessee littered everywhere, would be a dream come true. Well, it happened. And what a mess. The crash occurred Monday night at around 11. Thankfully, only one minor injury was reported. However, the cleanup was anything BUT minor as crews worked for the better part of ten hours cleaning up all the eighty-proof mess on Interstate 40 near the interchange with Interstate 85 in Greensboro.
country1037fm.com
Forbes Says These Are The Best Places To Live In North Carolina
If you’re reading this chances are you either live in North Carolina (and know how great it is) or are planning to move here. So many things make our state a wonderful place to call home. NC has both the mountains and the beach, large cities and small towns, and we get all four seasons. It’s no wonder people are moving here every day. Great universities, sports, hospitals, job opportunities, and recreational activities exist. There is something here for families, young singles, and retirees. But while the state is full of great places to live, you may be wondering what are the best places to live in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
The Most Hated Thing In North Carolina Is What??
I get it, you’re not supposed to hate. But we all do. Rival sports teams, certain foods, and more. In fact, people often bond over what they dislike. So much so that there is actually a dating app that takes “hates” into account when matching people. Maybe I should check this out? It’s called “Hater”. The app first launched in February 2017 so it’s been around a while. And it’s taken into account the different dislikes of each state and compiled the data. In doing so they determined the most hated thing in each state. And the most hated thing in North Carolina? Well, I can support it.
country1037fm.com
Ask Captain Jim in North Carolina, February 6, 2023
Did you miss it? You can always catch the replay here. “Ask Captain Jim” can be heard twice daily on Country 1037, at 6:50am and 8:20am. Today, does Captain Jim have any acting experience?
country1037fm.com
Missing North Carolina Man Found Dismembered And Sealed In Concrete
Just awful. WSOC TV is reporting that officials in North Carolina said a man who had been missing since Christmas Eve was reportedly found dead. He had been dismembered and sealed in concrete. The body police found was identified as 40-year-old Michael Bradley Cox. He was reported missing on Jan....
Comments / 0