La Salle Rounds Off Catholic Schools Week with Service Projects
La Salle College Preparatory Senior class rounded off Catholic Schools Week with their service projects, which brought to a close the week-long effort of giving back to the community. The students visited a range of organizations, including Fred Jordan Missions, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, Baby2Baby, Project Angel Food, Santa Teresita, Elizabeth House, Union Rescue Mission.
Pasadena Unified Science Teacher Earns Nationwide Recognition
A science teacher from Pasadena Unified School District has received nationwide recognition for her contributions to promoting diversity in STEM education. Susana Oliu, who teaches at John Muir High School, has been named an Educator Ambassador for the nonprofit “I Am A Scientist.”. Oliu said that her grandmother inspired...
Calling All Pasadena Teachers! California Credit Union Invites You to Apply to Teacher Grant Program
California Credit Union (CCU) is encouraging teachers in Pasadena to apply for credit union’s spring Teacher Grant program. The program, which has been running since 2012, provides ten grants of $500 each to teachers looking to fund special projects and activities for their students. The projects should have clearly...
Get Fit and Make Friends with Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition Bicycle-Centric Happenings This February
If you’re looking for a fun and active way to get some exercise and make new friends in February, look no further than the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition (PCSC). Whether you’re a seasoned veteran bicyclist or a newcomer, PCSC has plenty of exciting events and activities to keep you entertained and fit this month.
Tour de Donut: A Sweet Biking Adventure on Two Wheels
Get ready to indulge in some sugary treats as you hit the road with the Pasadena Complete Streets Coalition on February 11. The group’s ‘Second Saturday Ride’ for the month is all about savoring the finest donuts that Pasadena has to offer. This 12-mile loop around the...
Elaine Reeves, Former Chandler School Board of Trustees President, Dies at 86
Elaine Reeves, a lifelong music enthusiast and dedicated community leader, passed away peacefully on January 8, 2023, surrounded by her three children. Born in Visalia, California in 1936, Elaine grew up in San Luis Obispo and attended USC, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree and became the president of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She later married her college sweetheart, Roy Reeves, and the couple settled in Pasadena where Elaine pursued her passion for music through her involvement with Pasadena Pro Musica and the choir at Pasadena Neighborhood Church where she sang for more than 25 years. She was also an active volunteer in her community; devoting many years to the Pasadena Junior Philharmonic Committee (later the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts) and National Charity League.
Enrollment in After-School Programs in PUSD Schools Increases By 48 Percent
The enrollment in afterschool programs being offered at Pasadena Unified School District sites increased by 896 students, Pasadena LEARNs Director Maria Toliver reported during the School Board meeting on Thursday. “Since the inception of the [Expanded Learning Opportunities Program (ELO-P)] our program enrollment in afterschool programs went from 1,841 to...
Guests Enjoyed a Safari of Delights at Young & Healthy’s Something Tells Me It’s All Happening at the Zoo
California State Senator Anthony Portantino, Jennifer Quan, Jon Livingston, and Benefit Chair Sandy Roberts at Young & Healthy Pasadena’s 2023 Gala, “Something Tells Me It’s All Happening at the Zoo,” held Feb. 4, 2023 at the L.A. Zoo. [Paul Takizawa / Pasadena Now]. Young and Healthy...
Guest Opinion | Rick Cole: Change Pasadena to a 15-Minute City
Thirty years ago, Pasadena voters overwhelmingly approved a new General Plan that included seven core principles. One was particularly visionary: “Pasadena will be a city where people can circulate without cars.”. That vision remains out of reach for most people. True, we now have access to a growing regional...
Fuller Seminary’s David C. Wang Receives $260,000 Grant for Research on Spirituality and Culture
Fuller Seminary in Pasadena has received a $260,000 grant from Templeton Religious Trust to fund research by David C. Wang, the Cliff and Joyce Penner Chair for the Formation of Emotionally Healthy Leaders, on spirituality and culture. The grant will fund a broad-based global and ecumenical study of spiritual formation and leadership.
Pasadena City Council Awards Central Library Seismic Retrofit and Renovations Project Design Contract
On February 6, 2023, at the regularly scheduled meeting, the Pasadena City Council approved a contract to move forward and begin the process of seismically retrofitting and renovating the Pasadena Central Library. Gruen Associates and their qualified team of sub-consultants were awarded the contract for professional design services for the retrofit project. This includes preparation of environmental documentation, final construction drawings and cost estimates for construction.
City Council to Consider Resolution Making Council Chambers a Site for Hybrid Meetings
As part of Monday’s consent calendar, the City Council will consider adopting a resolution that would essentially make council chambers the site of hybrid meetings. Under the resolution, all meetings of the City Council, its Subcommittees and the planning, design, community police oversight Commissions that take place in the City Council chambers would become hybrid meetings.
Boston Court Pasadena Serves Up a Very Special 20th Year Anniversary Season
Boston Court Pasadena, a cultural gem in the heart of Southern California, will launch its 20th Anniversary Season on Saturday, February 11th, with a celebratory performance by the Rhythms of the Village Band. The ensemble will provide an electrifying evening of Nigerian highlife fusion music, blending traditional rhythms that have served as the foundation for musical styles such as reggae, calypso, and Afrobeat.
Council to Conduct Second Reading on Fuller Master Plan Ordinance
He City Council will hold the second reading of an ordinance that would amend the Fuller Master Plan and Development Agreement. The amendment would allow for the removal of a parcel no longer owned by Fuller. Last June, the Planning Commission approved the proposed exclusion of the property at 282...
The Ice House Cometh: Tickets For Jam-Packed Comedy Lineup Go On Sale Tuesday
After more than three years of renovations designed to bring a great venue for classy entertainment, the Ice House comedy club is set to have its grand re-opening on Feb. 16. Comedy legend Margaret Cho will take her rightful place on stage in the club’s new Legendary Room mainstage for two shows at 8 and 10 p.m. that are sure to regale Pasadena comedy lovers.
Pasadena-Based Scratch Financial Partners to Streamline Dental Care Financing for Patients Nationwide
Pasadena-based financial technology company Scratch Financial Inc. said it is partnering with Wellfit Technologies, Inc. to help dental patients across the country access financing, payments, and affordable dental plans. The partnership aims to bring financial simplicity and convenience to patients seeking dental care, according to a company release. Scratch offers...
Tickets Go On Sale Monday for Choral Magic in the Making, As the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus Returns to the Stage
The Los Angeles Children’s Chorus (LACC) announced its return to the stage with two special performances in May. With the success of their sold-out Winter Concerts, demand for tickets to both performances is expected to be high. On May 7th, LACC will be returning to the LA Philharmonic’s ‘Sounds...
Sunday Robbery Leaves Employees Traumatized
A robbery took place at a store located in the 3400 block of East Foothill on Sunday evening about 5:09 p.m. which left the store’s employees traumatized, police said. According to Lieutenant Rudy Lemos, the incident occurred at around 5:09 p.m. and involved four male suspects in their 20s.
Soaring Gas Bills a Growing Concern for Local Residents
Local residents are being slammed by rising natural gas prices. Some residents are seeing a 100% increase in their gas bills from December and January. The West Coast has experienced higher demand for natural gas due to colder than normal temperatures. To make matters worse, supplies from Canada and the Rocky Mountains have significantly reduced and pipeline maintenance in West Texas continues.
A Week of Clear, Sunny and Mostly 70’s
Pasadena residents can look forward to a warm and sunny week, with temperatures in the 70s for the majority of the week. On Monday, the sun will shine and temperatures will be warmer compared to previous days. However, Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up on Tuesday, bringing with it continued sunny skies and even warmer temperatures.
