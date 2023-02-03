ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Around the North: Could the Bengals really trade Tee Higgins?

By Cory Kinnan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals, who are now dealing with running back Joe Mixon, have gone to back-to-back AFC Championship games, and a lot of that is due to the trio of quarterback Joe Burrow, and wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Much to the liking of those who follow the Cleveland Browns, however, can the Bengals afford to keep all three in place long-term?

Cincinnati writer Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic seems to think the Bengals may have a tough decision on their hands:

“How plausible is it to pay top dollar to two different receivers and an elite quarterback, with all the expectations Ja’Marr Chase will receive a huge deal once eligible starting in 2024? How do the Bengals handle negotiating once again with agent David Mulugheta, who also represented Jessie Bates through the contentious and unproductive last two seasons, butting heads over guaranteed money?… If the numbers are outrageoud and it’s clear the two sides won’t see eye to eye, the Bengals could go the route taken by multiple teams in recent seasons and deal the receiver for a top draft pick and start the cycle over with a rookie receiver.”

Dehner is not saying the Bengals will trade him, and he is not reporting rumors. But there are definite parallels to draw between Higgins and the Bengals to the Tennessee Titans and A.J. Brown. This is a situation for the Browns and the rest of the AFC North to monitor.

