The opinions expressed in this article are not necessarily those of the editors or of the American Heart Association. For Disclosures, see page 467. Circulation is available at www.ahajournals.org/journal/circ. Correspondence to: Timothy D. Henry, MD, Carl and Edyth Lindner Center for Research and Education, The Christ Hospital, 2123 Auburn Ave,...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO