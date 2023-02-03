ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
Police investigating reported carjacking near Spanish Town

BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and N 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control waiting for bids on $5 million helicopter

BATON ROUGE- For years, East Baton Rouge Parish has used planes to help fight mosquitoes, flying over where the pests are believed to be and releasing chemicals to kill them. That will likely be a thing of the past soon. The East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control is in the process of buying a $5 million helicopter to kill mosquitoes more effectively.
Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
Latest storm takes section of Ward Creek, backyards at risk

BATON ROUGE - The storm that dumped a few inches of rain in the Baton Rouge area on January 29, took a toll on a portion of Ward Creek in the Westminster neighborhood. Some people backing up to the creek on Drusilla Drive are worried their property could go next.
Property floods for third time in five months, parish work was supposed to be done by now

BATON ROUGE - One man has flooded three times in five months. Now he's considering doing the parish's work himself. Edmund Greene purchased a building with four rental condominiums in 2021. They're located along S. Flannery Road in the Sherwood Forest area. The condos had a history of flooding, but Greene says he was unaware at the time of sale. It wasn't until he noticed water creeping up toward the front doors during a storm did he find that he had a problem.
Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge

Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Decade after Baton Rouge woman's disappearance, jury seated in long-awaited murder trial

BATON ROUGE - More than a decade after Oscar Lozada allegedly killed and dismembered his wife, a jury has been seated in the accused killer's murder trial. The selection process started Monday morning and continued into Tuesday afternoon, with a jury of nine women and three men being seated. The defense previously objected to having a mostly female jury, given the nature of the allegations.
