FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
BRPD: Woman carjacked in downtown Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a carjacking that took place in downtown on Tuesday afternoon, February 7. According to police, two people armed with guns walked up to a woman and then stole her Hyundai Sonata. It took place at around 4 p.m. in the...
brproud.com
Pair of suspects accused of carjacking in downtown Baton Rouge, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department says there was a carjacking near Spanish Town on Tuesday. Two suspects are accused of carjacking a woman around 4 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Street, according to BRPD. The vehicle reportedly carjacked was a white Hyundai Sonata.
wbrz.com
Police investigating reported carjacking near Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly forced out of her car at gunpoint by a pair of robbers just outside Baton Rouge's historic Spanish Town district. The carjacking was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of North Street and N 12th Street, just east of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
wbrz.com
Smoke coming from 18-wheeler snarls traffic on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler on the eastbound side of the Mississippi River bridge slowed traffic during Tuesday's afternoon commute. The vehicle started smoking in the middle of the bridge and then pulled off in front of the exit to Nicholson Drive. No lanes are currently blocked but vehicle recovery...
wbrz.com
East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control waiting for bids on $5 million helicopter
BATON ROUGE- For years, East Baton Rouge Parish has used planes to help fight mosquitoes, flying over where the pests are believed to be and releasing chemicals to kill them. That will likely be a thing of the past soon. The East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control is in the process of buying a $5 million helicopter to kill mosquitoes more effectively.
brproud.com
Where’s the best king cake in Baton Rouge? Researchers conduct study to find out
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of the biggest questions pops up around Mardi Gras — “Who has the best king cake in town?”. Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge is on a mission to find the answer through a study. The hospital said in a news release that chosen teams are taste-testing king cakes from four Baton Rouge bakeries every Friday.
wbrz.com
Latest storm takes section of Ward Creek, backyards at risk
BATON ROUGE - The storm that dumped a few inches of rain in the Baton Rouge area on January 29, took a toll on a portion of Ward Creek in the Westminster neighborhood. Some people backing up to the creek on Drusilla Drive are worried their property could go next.
wbrz.com
Police make arrest after break-in at Louisiana zoo; stolen monkeys still missing
BROUSSARD - Police have arrested a man suspected of taking a dozen monkeys from an enclosure at a Lafayette-area zoo, though the animals remain missing. Broussard Police announced Tuesday that Joseph Randall, 61, of Opelousas was booked for burglary and 12 counts of animal cruelty just over a week after the break-in at Zoosiana.
wbrz.com
Livingston Parish deputies investigating early morning drive-by shooting
WALKER - Multiple houses were shot during an early-morning drive by Monday. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, a homeowner was asleep around 3 a.m. as 27-year-old Devin Deonte Green pulled up by their home on Lily Avenue and started shooting toward the home. Deputies said a friend of...
wbrz.com
Property floods for third time in five months, parish work was supposed to be done by now
BATON ROUGE - One man has flooded three times in five months. Now he's considering doing the parish's work himself. Edmund Greene purchased a building with four rental condominiums in 2021. They're located along S. Flannery Road in the Sherwood Forest area. The condos had a history of flooding, but Greene says he was unaware at the time of sale. It wasn't until he noticed water creeping up toward the front doors during a storm did he find that he had a problem.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man arrested after ‘street takeover’ and police helicopter chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A drag racing “street takeover” turned into a police chase which ended with Kelvin Brown, 23, of Baton Rouge being taken into custody by the Baton Rouge Police Department. Around 10:45 p.m. Friday, February 3, when officers responded to the 12600 block...
WAFB.com
Celebrating Baton Rouge businesses: Boil & Roux
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they said shot another man while holding a child. Owner of historic Capitol Grocery in Spanish Town neighborhood addresses rumored closure. Updated: 4 hours ago. A change in store hours and a sign placed by the Historic Preservation...
klax-tv.com
APD looking for murder suspect from Baton Rouge
Alexandria Police Detectives are asking the public to help locate a suspect that was involved in a shooting that occurred on the morning of January 20th. At approximately 01:22 AM, the Alexandria Police Department was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Magnolia Street in reference to someone being shot. Upon Officers arrival, they discovered a 34-year old male, Alfred Jerome King, from Alexandria, LA, had been shot and was laying on the ground in front of the apartments located in the 500 block of Magnolia Street. Medical personnel arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store. Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue. If you can help police identity the woman, […]
Baton Rouge renters go without water for days, turned on after WAFB asks questions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People at the stadium square apartments in Baton Rouge have been going without water for almost four days now. “I can’t cook, I can’t do nothing. I got to get buckets of water to flush the commode, I can’t shower. It’s ridiculous.” said Jimmie Puckett, an apartment resident.
wbrz.com
Decade after Baton Rouge woman's disappearance, jury seated in long-awaited murder trial
BATON ROUGE - More than a decade after Oscar Lozada allegedly killed and dismembered his wife, a jury has been seated in the accused killer's murder trial. The selection process started Monday morning and continued into Tuesday afternoon, with a jury of nine women and three men being seated. The defense previously objected to having a mostly female jury, given the nature of the allegations.
Arrest Announced in Louisiana Armed Robbery and Murder that Occurred in December 2022
Arrest Announced in Louisiana Armed Robbery and Murder that Occurred in December 2022. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has reported the arrest of a man suspected of the murder of Timothy Chapman during an armed robbery on December 19, 2022. The Baton Rouge Police...
Baton Rouge man wanted as suspect in Alexandria deadly shooting, officials say
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has identified a suspect involved in a fatal shooting that happened on Magnolia Street on January 20. They’re asking for the public’s help in locating him. APD was dispatched to the 12th Street and Magnolia Street area on January...
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge dentist that seemingly disappeared out of nowhere last week is finally back at work after several WAFB reports. Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC says he had a minor surgical procedure done at the end of December and has been out ever since recovering.
wbrz.com
Speculation continues over what will happen to Spanish Town's Capitol Grocery
BATON ROUGE - A notice from the Historic Preservation Committee has been posted outside Capitol Grocery for the past few days. With store hours also jumping around, the community is starting to wonder what's going on. The market sat quiet and closed on the corner of Spanish Town Road and...
