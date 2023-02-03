Read full article on original website
Related
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene complained about her low salary and said that working in Congress has made her 'miserable'
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said that working in Congress has made her life "miserable" for various reasons, including that she has lost money.
Republican Congressman Wanted Trump To Impose 'Marshall Law' To Stay On As President
A Republican lawmaker told the Donald Trump-era White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that the former president should invoke martial law, as reported in December 2022. What Happened: The revelation was made in a trove of over 2,300 text messages that Meadows forked over to the Jan.6 select committee. The text messages were obtained by the Talking Points Memo, or TPM, which reported on them in December 2022.
Over half of the House GOP and nearly all Senate Republicans signed briefs urging the Supreme Court to block Biden's student-loan forgiveness
On Friday, 128 of the 222 House Republicans, and 43 GOP senators, signed amicus briefs urging the Supreme Court to block student-debt cancellation.
Comments / 0