ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wivk.com

Vols Baseball Slated to Have 14 Regular Season Games Televised in 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference, in conjunction with ESPN, announced the 2023 college baseball television broadcast schedule on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee, which enters the year ranked No. 2 in the country, is slated to have 12 of its games aired live on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network) during the regular season, while the remainder of the Vols’ home contests and conference road games will be streamed digitally on SEC Network+, WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Hoops Preview: #6 Tennessee at Vanderbilt

The sixth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team travels to the state’s capitol for a midweek road battle, taking on Vanderbilt Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on SEC Network and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Roy Philpott (play-by-play) and Pat Bradley (analyst) will have the call.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Appalachian Sessions live at Bijou Theatre!

The East Tennessee Historical Society presents The Appalachia Sessions, a social impact and purpose-driven initiative to bring the history of Appalachian music, culture, and education to students who are directly impacted by its history. The Appalachia Sessions is a televised, one-hour music show featuring a live audience of students from...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy