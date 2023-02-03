KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference, in conjunction with ESPN, announced the 2023 college baseball television broadcast schedule on Tuesday afternoon. Tennessee, which enters the year ranked No. 2 in the country, is slated to have 12 of its games aired live on the ESPN family of networks (ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network) during the regular season, while the remainder of the Vols’ home contests and conference road games will be streamed digitally on SEC Network+, WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO