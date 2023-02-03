ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

live5news.com

Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man suffers severe burns after vehicle fire on Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men suffered severe burns after their vehicle caught fire while traveling over the Ravenel Bridge on Friday. One officer with the Charleston Police Department, who was conducting speed enforcement, said they observed “flashing amber lights” that turned out to be a fire on the bridge. Three men were out on […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished.   On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Troopers: 2 dead in Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that left two dead early Sunday morning on I-26. Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along I-26, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday.  The crash happened near the 197 mile marker, just two miles west of Summerville. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police interim assistant chiefs appointed to permanent roles

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) interim assistant chiefs will now take over the role permanently. SPD Chief Lenny Gunther made the announcement Friday. DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have been serving the interim role since July 2022. “DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success […]
SAVANNAH, GA
live5news.com

Police pull body from pond in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WJCL

Fired police officer loses fight to get job back

Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 injured, another arrested in N. Parkwood Drive shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured in Savannah Sunday. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a home on Jordan Drive where they found Kavon Smalls suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Detectives […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
charlestondaily.net

FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First

FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV-TV

Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest

Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam trying to get people to pay money to get rid of a warrant. Deputies say, so far, they’ve received several reports of this scam with callers telling people they have a warrant out for their arrest. The sheriff’s office says as part of the scam, people receive a phone call telling them about the warrant.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah police officers respond to three-vehicle hit-and-run crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Saturday night. According to an officer on scene, the crash resulted in minor injuries. Southbound Chatham Parkway had to be temporarily closed from Business Center Drive to Ogeechee Road so officers could clear...
SAVANNAH, GA

