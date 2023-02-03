Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after shoving student
A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is under fire after he was seen on video shoving a student as classes changed. Bulloch County teacher faces board decision after …. A seventh-grade teacher at a Bulloch County middle school is under fire after he was seen on video...
live5news.com
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
live5news.com
N. Charleston man arrested in connection to 2020 Dorchester Co. murder
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to a deadly 2020 shooting. Gerard Antonio Felder-Davis, 24, was taken into custody by the FBI in northern California, near Sacramento, on Friday, according to an incident report. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick...
Man suffers severe burns after vehicle fire on Ravenel Bridge
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Three men suffered severe burns after their vehicle caught fire while traveling over the Ravenel Bridge on Friday. One officer with the Charleston Police Department, who was conducting speed enforcement, said they observed “flashing amber lights” that turned out to be a fire on the bridge. Three men were out on […]
Plan to demolish historic West Ashley house denied
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – A historic stone house in West Ashley is no longer at risk of being demolished. On Monday, Charleston’s Design Review Board denied a request to tear down the former home located at 1731 Savannah Highway. West Ashley historian and author, Donna Jacobs, said the Stone House was built by […]
Troopers: 2 dead in Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a crash that left two dead early Sunday morning on I-26. Two vehicles, both traveling in opposite directions, crashed head-on along I-26, around 4:45 a.m. Sunday. The crash happened near the 197 mile marker, just two miles west of Summerville. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver […]
Savannah Police interim assistant chiefs appointed to permanent roles
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department’s (SPD) interim assistant chiefs will now take over the role permanently. SPD Chief Lenny Gunther made the announcement Friday. DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have been serving the interim role since July 2022. “DeVonn Adams and Robert Gavin have the experience, insight and a record of success […]
Charleston City Paper
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
Driver injured after car goes airborne, overturns into ditch in Walterboro
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro man was critically injured Saturday afternoon when his vehicle went airborne and rolled over into a ditch, officials said. A Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Bedon Road, just before 6:40 p.m. when the motorist lost control during a curve and struck a ditch on the opposite side […]
live5news.com
Police pull body from pond in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from a pond in Summerville Sunday. Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to Wynfield Forest at approximately 12:15 p.m. in reference to a report of a body in a retention pond, according to a press release.
wtoc.com
Man injured in shooting on N. Parkwood Dr., Savannah Police investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. Police say his injuries were non-life threatening and they have identified a possible suspect. Police have not released further information.
wtoc.com
Caretaker for Alex Murdaugh’s mother testifies about the night Maggie, Paul were killed
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. - For three years Mushelle Shelley Smith was the caretaker for Alex’s mom, known as Ms. Libby. Smith testified about her interactions with Alex not only the night of the murders but a few days after as well. The jury has seen emotion from the defense...
live5news.com
Peninsula storm surge project receives federal authorization to move forward
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A planned $1.3 billion project to help control storm surge on the Charleston peninsula has received key approval from the federal government, allowing it to move into its next phase. President Joe Biden has signed off on this approval as part of the year-end omnibus from...
WJCL
Fired police officer loses fight to get job back
Former Savannah Police Officer Ernest Ferguson lost his fight to get his job by not showing up for a civil service board hearing. The meeting had postponed at least two other times. Civil Service Board Member Joseph J. Steffen, Jr. told WJCL “we have been advised by Mr. Ferguson’s attorney...
1 injured, another arrested in N. Parkwood Drive shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person has been arrested in a shooting that left one man injured in Savannah Sunday. According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded around 11:45 p.m. to a home on Jordan Drive where they found Kavon Smalls suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Detectives […]
wtoc.com
1 dead, 1 injured after home invasion incident in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another person is injured after a home invasion in Chatham County. Officers were called to the 100 block of Shad Road around 8 a.m. Sunday, where they found one adult male dead and another adult male suffering from serious gun shot wounds.
charlestondaily.net
FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First
FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
WSAV-TV
Serious Tybee Island crash ends in arrest
Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. Police are investigating a wild crash on Tybee Island. It happened this evening on First Avenue near the Jones Street intersection. A private room for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. A private room...
wtoc.com
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of warrant scam
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam trying to get people to pay money to get rid of a warrant. Deputies say, so far, they’ve received several reports of this scam with callers telling people they have a warrant out for their arrest. The sheriff’s office says as part of the scam, people receive a phone call telling them about the warrant.
WJCL
Savannah police officers respond to three-vehicle hit-and-run crash
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Officers with the Savannah Police Department responded to a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Saturday night. According to an officer on scene, the crash resulted in minor injuries. Southbound Chatham Parkway had to be temporarily closed from Business Center Drive to Ogeechee Road so officers could clear...
