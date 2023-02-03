ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Gary Sánchez is a two-time All-Star with all-world power. Where will he sign?

It wasn’t all that long ago that Gary Sánchez sparked more debate than almost any other player in Major League Baseball. Granted, anyone that plays regularly for the New York Yankees is going to experience greater scrutiny than those who play for the 29 other teams. But Sánchez elicited a very specific kind of discourse. The trajectory of his career combined with his maddeningly inconsistent and imbalanced star-level skill set made him ripe for Yankees fans and neutral fans alike to repeatedly wonder and argue over just how good he was.
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, picks

The Brooklyn Nets are trading eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, according to multiple reports. Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday after both parties failed to reach an agreement...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Every team that gets into the Kyrie business has regretted it| What's Wright?

Nick Wright shares his thoughts on the news that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks after he demanded to be moved late last week. Nick explains to Damonza why this trade could hurt Luka Doncic and the Mavs long-term, and why no team has benefitted by getting into the Kyrie Irving business.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Brunson scores 25, late basket lifts Knicks over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:13 left, Julius Randle had 22 points and 14 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 102-98 Tuesday night. Brunson’s running bank shot put the Knicks up for good at 94-93....
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Indiana plays Miami on 9-game road skid

Indiana Pacers (25-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will aim to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Pacers take on Miami. The Heat are 13-16 in Eastern Conference games. Miami has an 11-7 record in one-possession...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Memphis Showboats' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Showboats, coached by Todd Haley, open the season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim apologizes for comments on ACC teams 'buying' players

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim has issued an apology after claiming other ACC schools have deceitfully used NIL to build their rosters. "I would like to clarify remarks I made in a conversation I had with a media member following our game on Saturday evening," Boeheim said in a statement. "I apologize to the schools I mentioned. I believe the ACC member institutions are in compliance with NCAA rules governing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). It was not my intention to imply otherwise."
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX Sports

Houston Gamblers' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Houston Gamblers' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Gamblers, coached by Kevin Sumlin, open the season April 16 against the Michigan Panthers in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

LeBron James sets NBA's all-time points record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career regular-season points total of 38,387 to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, breaking a record that was long viewed as untouchable. The moment arrived when James, who entered the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to...
OHIO STATE
FOX Sports

Davante Adams is lobbying Aaron Rodgers to play for Raiders

Davante Adams wants to run it back with his former running mate, Aaron Rodgers. The Las Vegas Raiders' receiver has not been shy about his desire to play with the four-time MVP QB once again, and he's performing his due diligence to ensure the message is relayed loud and clear.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Sports

NBA probed incident between Ja Morant's acquaintances, Indiana Pacers

According to a Sunday report in The Athletic, acquaintances of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Indiana Pacers traveling party near the team’s bus in the loading area of FedEx Forum following a game between Indiana and Memphis on Jan. 29 in Memphis. Later, someone...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Jaquez leads No. 7 UCLA against Oregon State after 24-point performance

UCLA Bruins (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UCLA visits the Oregon State Beavers after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 24 points in UCLA's 76-52 win over the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers are 8-4 on their...
CORVALLIS, OR
FOX Sports

Denver visits Orlando on 3-game road skid

Denver Nuggets (38-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-33, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hits the road against Orlando looking to end its three-game road slide. The Magic are 13-14 in home games. Orlando is 10-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Is Kyrie Irving worth it for the Dallas Mavericks? | SPEAK

Joy Taylor believes trading for Kyrie Irving will be worth it for the Dallas Mavericks because he will help Luka Dončić on the offense. Joy goes on to explain she likes the aggressiveness from the Mavs because the Western Conference is wide open this year.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Will Kyrie Irving be a good fit alongside Luka on the Mavs? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to news the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a deal that will send Kyrie Irving to Dallas and Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft compensation to Brooklyn via trade. The First Things First crew also react to news the Phoenix Suns are interested in Kevin Durant and LeBron James’ “it must be me” tweet immediately following the Kyrie to Mavs news.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

James and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Los Angeles-Oklahoma City matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (25-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-29, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet when Los Angeles hosts Oklahoma City. James ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.0...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy