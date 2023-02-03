Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Vikings Make Major New AdditionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Aldi Unexpectedly Closing Longstanding LocationJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Anthony Yoerg Brewing Company (1849 - 1952)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
FOX Sports
Gary Sánchez is a two-time All-Star with all-world power. Where will he sign?
It wasn’t all that long ago that Gary Sánchez sparked more debate than almost any other player in Major League Baseball. Granted, anyone that plays regularly for the New York Yankees is going to experience greater scrutiny than those who play for the 29 other teams. But Sánchez elicited a very specific kind of discourse. The trajectory of his career combined with his maddeningly inconsistent and imbalanced star-level skill set made him ripe for Yankees fans and neutral fans alike to repeatedly wonder and argue over just how good he was.
FOX Sports
Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, picks
The Brooklyn Nets are trading eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, according to multiple reports. Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday after both parties failed to reach an agreement...
FOX Sports
Every team that gets into the Kyrie business has regretted it| What's Wright?
Nick Wright shares his thoughts on the news that the Brooklyn Nets have traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks after he demanded to be moved late last week. Nick explains to Damonza why this trade could hurt Luka Doncic and the Mavs long-term, and why no team has benefitted by getting into the Kyrie Irving business.
FOX Sports
Brunson scores 25, late basket lifts Knicks over Magic
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 25 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:13 left, Julius Randle had 22 points and 14 rebounds and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 102-98 Tuesday night. Brunson’s running bank shot put the Knicks up for good at 94-93....
FOX Sports
Indiana plays Miami on 9-game road skid
Indiana Pacers (25-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will aim to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Pacers take on Miami. The Heat are 13-16 in Eastern Conference games. Miami has an 11-7 record in one-possession...
FOX Sports
Breaking down the candidates to be C.J. Stroud's replacement at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — There was a narrow window in early December that coaches at Ohio State described as integral to the early stages of an ongoing quarterback competition to replace C.J. Stroud, the two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year who would eventually declare for the NFL draft.
FOX Sports
College Basketball Power Rankings: Purdue remains No. 1, but Texas is on rise
You know at least one guy who has to fill out multiple brackets every March Madness. In the past, it may have produced an eye roll from you. Why can't he just have one bracket that he's committed to? Why does he have Duke losing in the second round in one projection, and winning it all in another?
FOX Sports
Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Memphis Showboats' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Showboats, coached by Todd Haley, open the season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
FOX Sports
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim apologizes for comments on ACC teams 'buying' players
Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim has issued an apology after claiming other ACC schools have deceitfully used NIL to build their rosters. "I would like to clarify remarks I made in a conversation I had with a media member following our game on Saturday evening," Boeheim said in a statement. "I apologize to the schools I mentioned. I believe the ACC member institutions are in compliance with NCAA rules governing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). It was not my intention to imply otherwise."
FOX Sports
Houston Gamblers' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Houston Gamblers' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Gamblers, coached by Kevin Sumlin, open the season April 16 against the Michigan Panthers in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
FOX Sports
LeBron James sets NBA's all-time points record, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career regular-season points total of 38,387 to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday, breaking a record that was long viewed as untouchable. The moment arrived when James, who entered the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder needing 36 points to...
FOX Sports
Davante Adams is lobbying Aaron Rodgers to play for Raiders
Davante Adams wants to run it back with his former running mate, Aaron Rodgers. The Las Vegas Raiders' receiver has not been shy about his desire to play with the four-time MVP QB once again, and he's performing his due diligence to ensure the message is relayed loud and clear.
FOX Sports
NBA probed incident between Ja Morant's acquaintances, Indiana Pacers
According to a Sunday report in The Athletic, acquaintances of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant aggressively confronted members of the Indiana Pacers traveling party near the team’s bus in the loading area of FedEx Forum following a game between Indiana and Memphis on Jan. 29 in Memphis. Later, someone...
FOX Sports
Jaquez leads No. 7 UCLA against Oregon State after 24-point performance
UCLA Bruins (19-4, 10-2 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (9-15, 3-10 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 UCLA visits the Oregon State Beavers after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 24 points in UCLA's 76-52 win over the Washington State Cougars. The Beavers are 8-4 on their...
FOX Sports
Denver visits Orlando on 3-game road skid
Denver Nuggets (38-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (22-33, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver hits the road against Orlando looking to end its three-game road slide. The Magic are 13-14 in home games. Orlando is 10-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.
FOX Sports
Is Kyrie Irving worth it for the Dallas Mavericks? | SPEAK
Joy Taylor believes trading for Kyrie Irving will be worth it for the Dallas Mavericks because he will help Luka Dončić on the offense. Joy goes on to explain she likes the aggressiveness from the Mavs because the Western Conference is wide open this year.
FOX Sports
Will Kyrie Irving be a good fit alongside Luka on the Mavs? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes react to news the Dallas Mavericks and Brooklyn Nets have agreed to a deal that will send Kyrie Irving to Dallas and Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and draft compensation to Brooklyn via trade. The First Things First crew also react to news the Phoenix Suns are interested in Kevin Durant and LeBron James’ “it must be me” tweet immediately following the Kyrie to Mavs news.
FOX Sports
Why Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić will dominate in the Western Conference | THE HERD
Kyrie Irving was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft picks. With the trade finalized, Colin Cowherd sets his expectations for Luka Dončić and the Mavs with newly acquired Irving.
FOX Sports
James and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Los Angeles-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (25-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (25-29, 13th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Lakers -7.5; over/under is 237.5. BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander meet when Los Angeles hosts Oklahoma City. James ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.0...
Comments / 0