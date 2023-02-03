LuDeen Burbank Christensen 91, passed away peacefully Friday, February 3, 2023, in Richmond, Utah at her son Steve’s home. She was born April 28, 1931, in Richmond, Utah to Charles Day and Letha Johnson Burbank and lived there her entire life, moving one house away when she was married. She was the oldest of three girls with LeahDawn and Judy eventually joining the family. She graduated from North Cache High School and LDS Seminary.

