kvnutalk

Barbara Ann Thompson – Cache Valley Daily

August 14, 1940 – February 3, 2023 (age 82) Our loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend Barbara Ann Thompson, passed away peacefully on Friday February 3, 2023. She was born on August 14, 1940 in Ogden, Utah to Milton William Graham and Sara Haslam Parkinson. Barbara was raised in Eden, Utah. She attended Weber High School.
OGDEN, UT
kvnutalk

LuDeen Burbank Christensen – Cache Valley Daily

LuDeen Burbank Christensen 91, passed away peacefully Friday, February 3, 2023, in Richmond, Utah at her son Steve’s home. She was born April 28, 1931, in Richmond, Utah to Charles Day and Letha Johnson Burbank and lived there her entire life, moving one house away when she was married. She was the oldest of three girls with LeahDawn and Judy eventually joining the family. She graduated from North Cache High School and LDS Seminary.
RICHMOND, UT
kvnutalk

Region 11 RPI remains largely unchanged in girls and boys basketball – Cache Valley Daily

SMITHFIELD – The latest RPI rankings from Utah High School Activities Association remain largely unchanged from the week before. The one difference is that the Bear River Bears boys basketball team dropped one spot after their loss on Friday against the top-ranked Sky View Bobcats. In Randolph, the Rich Rebels reclaimed the top spot to join the Sky View boys and Ridgeline girls as the top teams in the state for their respective classifications.
UTAH STATE
kvnutalk

As climate change and overuse shrink Lake Powell, the emergent landscape is coming back to life – and posing new challenges – Cache Valley Daily

FILE – Kayakers paddle past bathtub rings showing how low Lake Powell levels have declined June 7, 2022, in Page, Ariz. Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states. Brittany Peterson – Associated Press.
UTAH STATE

