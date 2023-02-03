ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC News

Woman pronounced dead at N.Y. nursing facility is found breathing at funeral home hours later

A woman was pronounced dead at a New York nursing home Saturday morning, only to be discovered breathing nearly three hours later, police said. The 82-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Water’s Edge Rehab and Nursing Center at Port Jefferson on Long Island at 11:15 a.m., Suffolk County police said. She was taken to O.B. Davis Funeral Home in Miller Place at 1:30 p.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC News

2 men posing as energy company workers break into NYC home and tie up 58-year-old woman

A 58-year-old woman was tied up inside her Brooklyn apartment after two men posing as employees of the Con Edison energy company forced their way inside her home. The men knocked on the door of the woman's apartment on Rockaway Parkway at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Feb. 6, with one of the men announcing that he was from "Con Ed," a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, tells TODAY.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

