A 58-year-old woman was tied up inside her Brooklyn apartment after two men posing as employees of the Con Edison energy company forced their way inside her home. The men knocked on the door of the woman's apartment on Rockaway Parkway at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Feb. 6, with one of the men announcing that he was from "Con Ed," a spokesperson for the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information, tells TODAY.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO