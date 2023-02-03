Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
Questions rise about potential door-to-door scams in Virginia
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services confirms they are conducting surveys in the Roanoke area as a part of the National Survey on Drug Use and Health. However, many residents were confused after meeting representatives would knock on their door and ask personal questions. Several residents reported that […]
WSET
Equality Virginia calls House passage of LGBTQ+ bills 'discriminatory'
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Tuesday, the Virginia House of Delegates passed two bills pertaining to transgender students in the classroom. The bills, HB1387 and HB2432, are being called "anti-LGBTQ+" by Equality Virginia. Equality Virginia is an advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ equality. They are condemning the house bills, which...
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
OnlyInYourState
Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Virginia
Virginia is an absolutely wonderful state to visit with its lush natural places like Shenandoah National Park, the James River, and the Blue Ridge Mountains, as well as some of the best hotels like the Martha Washington Inn, Boar’s Head Resort, Primland Resort, and the Omni Homestead Resort. The cities of Alexandria and Richmond combine modernity with history as few other places can. When you explore this lovely state, whether it’s at the fine wineries or enjoying outdoor activities like mountain biking, hitting the golf course, or swimming at Virginia Beach, you’ll want a place to stay that’s like a home away from home. We’ve found 10 of the best places to stay in Virginia to help you with your search for the best place to lay your head.
fox5dc.com
'Crossover Day' happens Tuesday in Virginia
It’s almost halftime of the Virginia legislative session. This week marks the “crossover”, where bills that don’t pass either chamber effectively are done and bills that do pass are considered in the other chamber.
moderncampground.com
Virginia Taxpayers Can Transform State Tax Refunds to Outdoor Rec Support
Virginia taxpayers can now make a difference by directing their state tax refunds to support outdoor recreation and biodiversity conservation. Through the Virginia Open Space Recreation and Conservation Fund, taxpayers have the opportunity to allocate all or a portion of their state tax refund to support two important causes. Half...
Virginia poised to ban foreign adversaries from buying farmland
Virginia could soon ban China, Iran and other foreign adversaries from buying farmland in the commonwealth.
Virginia lawmakers say tax relief for individuals has a better shot than corporate cuts
Virginia lawmakers are drawing battle lines in a looming budget fight with tax relief at the center. Targeting relief towards individuals, rather than corporations, is likely to be a starting point during closed-door negotiations.
NBC12
Proposed bill in Virginia General Assembly targets catalytic converter black market
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At Midas of Richmond on West Broad Street, owner Mark Smith says he’s noticed a decline in the number of people coming in with a very loud problem. “There were times when we were seeing them every day, so that’s obviously not exact science, but antidotally it sure looks that way,” said Smith.
wvtf.org
Virginia Senate approves bill targeting Chinese ownership of farmland
Governor Glenn Youngkin surprised many lawmakers at the beginning of the General Assembly session by backing away from thousands of jobs in a struggling part of Southside Virginia because of the company's connections to China. Now lawmakers are considering a bill that would prohibit foreign adversaries from buying Virginia farmland.
Sandwiches, snacks sold in Virginia recalled for potential listeria contamination
Several types of premade sandwiches and snacks sold throughout Virginia are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.
wcyb.com
Virginia Department of Education makes multi-million dollar mathematical funding error
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Virginia Department of Education has made a multi-million dollar mathematical error. Now, school districts across the state could see less funding than expected, especially in rural communities. Districts across Virginia are expected to see $201 million less than originally planned. "Errors can happen any...
WSET
Get ready, Virginia's 4 PM Burning Law returns soon
(WSET) — The Virginia Department of Forestry is reminding folks that an important burning law for the state is returning in February. The 4 PM Burning Law is in effect from February 15 through April 30 each year. The law bans open-air burning prior to 4 p.m. if the...
Va. parents say Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed history standards fail their children
ANNANDALE, Va. (DC News Now) — Vanessa Hall said she always admired what her two teenage children learned about history in their Fairfax County school system. It wasn’t the whitewashed history she was taught in the 1970s and 1980s that left out important contributions from and about African Americans, Asian Americans and others, she said. […]
