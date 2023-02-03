Read full article on original website
How states compare by the shortage of mental health professionals—and how much they fall short
Even though the demand for virtual mental health services exploded in 2020, 37 states have reported shortages in quality mental health care availability. The Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, projects a deficit equalling nearly 27,000 full-time jobs across nine professions, including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, therapists, and social workers, by 2025.
Boston, We Have A Problem: The Data On Mental Health And Practicing Is In
Massachusetts has a lot going for it. Harvard is there, for one. They also have that funny little way of pronouncing the word “yard” like they’re throwing it from their mouths. And uhm… I’m sure there’s something else, right? That third thing may be just what it takes to make practicing in New England a bit more bearable. Because folks are having a hard time logging those billables at the moment. From Reuters:
House kills bill to provide free breakfast, lunch in public schools
House Republicans killed a bill that would require each Virginia public elementary and secondary school board to provide free breakfast and lunch to students in a 5-3 party-line vote. The bill, HB 1967, introduced by Del. Michael Mullin, D-Newport News, was reviewed during the Pre-K-12 Education Subcommittee meeting Tuesday. The...
Teacher admits helping students change their gender identity without their parents' knowledge
Olivia Garrison, a high school teacher in California who is nonbinary, has admitted to helping their students change their gender identity without their parents' knowledge.
Federal judge rejects Florida Gov. DeSantis’ request to evaluate trans kids in Medicaid fight
The rule went into effect in August, and Hinkle refused in October to issue a preliminary injunction to block it.
Why Teachers are resigning and Unfortunately, children are the ones who pay the price.
As many students head back to the classroom, many are returning to schools that are understaffed. More than half of the teaching vacancies in public schools come from resignations, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. With thousands of teaching vacancies across the country, it seems as if we're struggling with a shortage of educators.
Judge denies request for ‘mental exams’ of 12-year-olds in Medicaid transgender lawsuit
The psychiatrist selected by the state to conduct the exams challenged in court documents the use of medical interventions for trans children and adolescents.
State Health Department Announces End of Student COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement
The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) confirmed in a statement on Friday that the statewide COVID-19 student vaccination requirement will not be going into effect. Additionally, most statewide COVID-19 mandates are set to end at the end of the month. The question of whether or not to require students...
Attorneys sound off on teachers transitioning kids without parental consent: 'Playground, not pronouns'
Fox News Digital spoke with a variety of attorneys and professors who weighed in on parental consent and the rights of teachers to discuss gender identity.
Zionsville lawmaker introduces bill to protect youths from abuse in sports
State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) introduced a bill in the Indiana House of Representatives early last month to protect youths from abuse in youth sports. Cash said she felt compelled to introduce the legislation following multiple child sexual abuse cases that recently went through Boone County courts, including one involving a former Zionsville gymnastics coach who was convicted last year of child molestation involving a former athlete.
Federal Data: Schools Have Been Adding Teachers Even as They Serve Fewer Students
Just before the winter holidays, the National Center for Education Statistics released new data on school staffing in the 2021-22 academic year. The data are provisional, but they represent the best look yet at how school staffing levels have changed over the course of the pandemic. As I forecast in September, the new data show […]
‘Unwitting’ senior living and care providers swept up in $114 million fake nursing degree scheme
Senior living and care providers across the country were among “unwitting” healthcare businesses duped into hiring more than 7,600 nurses with fake credentials due to a $114 million fraud scheme, according to the federal government. The Department of Justice announced federal charges last week against 25 nursing school...
Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder
There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
On any given day, nearly 407,000 children are in foster care in America
On any given day, nearly 407,000 children are in foster care in America. In 2019, Child Protection Service agencies received an estimated 4.4 million referrals involving the alleged maltreatment.
Children’s mental health tops list of parent worries, survey finds
Forty percent of US parents are “extremely” or “very” worried that their children will struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, a new survey finds. The Pew Research Center report said mental health was the greatest concern among parents, followed by bullying, which worries 35% of parents. These concerns trumped fears of kidnapping, dangers of drugs and alcohol, teen pregnancy and getting into trouble with the police.
21 Techniques to Protect and Improve Your Mental Health
Learn the techniques used by people who develop maximum mental fitness. With around 50% of the population destined to experience some kind of mental illness or disorder, it makes sense for each of us to be as well-equipped as possible to protect and improve our mental health. After centuries of...
Low Income and Its Effects on Mental Health
Poverty can wreak havoc on personal relationships, create trauma, and lead to physical health issues. Living with low income doesn’t only impact one’s ability to have consistent access to food, safe shelter, and basic needs, but it can also severely impact one’s mental health. How Low Income...
Psyched: Australia Legalizes Psychedelics Therapy, BC's Decrim, State Bills, Millions For Trials & Clinics
Australian Health Authority To Allow Psilocybin And MDMA-Assisted Therapy For Depression, PTSD. Beginning on July 1, 2023, medicines containing psilocybin and MDMA can be prescribed by specifically authorized psychiatrists to treat certain mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression. The decision acknowledges the current...
4 ways parents can fight back against woke schools
Raise your hand if you've been branded as 'that crazy parent.' (Hand raised.) I've had my microphone turned off at board meetings, been reprimanded by a local teachers’ union leader, and publicly assassinated by social justice moms for vocally opposing activism in my children's former school district. I've complained...
How Private Schools Prepare Children for Life-Long Academic Success
There are many advantages of a private school that can help children develop the skills and knowledge necessary for success later in life. Families who choose to send their child to a private school reap the benefits of an intimate family-like atmosphere that provides a nurturing and safe learning environment. Below are some of the many ways private schools can help prepare children for success and why you might want to consider these schools for your own children.
