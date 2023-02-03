ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Surprise Independent

How states compare by the shortage of mental health professionals—and how much they fall short

Even though the demand for virtual mental health services exploded in 2020, 37 states have reported shortages in quality mental health care availability. The Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, projects a deficit equalling nearly 27,000 full-time jobs across nine professions, including psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, therapists, and social workers, by 2025.
abovethelaw.com

Boston, We Have A Problem: The Data On Mental Health And Practicing Is In

Massachusetts has a lot going for it. Harvard is there, for one. They also have that funny little way of pronouncing the word “yard” like they’re throwing it from their mouths. And uhm… I’m sure there’s something else, right? That third thing may be just what it takes to make practicing in New England a bit more bearable. Because folks are having a hard time logging those billables at the moment. From Reuters:
Current Publishing

Zionsville lawmaker introduces bill to protect youths from abuse in sports

State Rep. Becky Cash (R-Zionsville) introduced a bill in the Indiana House of Representatives early last month to protect youths from abuse in youth sports. Cash said she felt compelled to introduce the legislation following multiple child sexual abuse cases that recently went through Boone County courts, including one involving a former Zionsville gymnastics coach who was convicted last year of child molestation involving a former athlete.
Medical News Today

Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder

There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
Idaho8.com

Children’s mental health tops list of parent worries, survey finds

Forty percent of US parents are “extremely” or “very” worried that their children will struggle with anxiety or depression at some point, a new survey finds. The Pew Research Center report said mental health was the greatest concern among parents, followed by bullying, which worries 35% of parents. These concerns trumped fears of kidnapping, dangers of drugs and alcohol, teen pregnancy and getting into trouble with the police.
psychreg.org

21 Techniques to Protect and Improve Your Mental Health

Learn the techniques used by people who develop maximum mental fitness. With around 50% of the population destined to experience some kind of mental illness or disorder, it makes sense for each of us to be as well-equipped as possible to protect and improve our mental health. After centuries of...
verywellmind.com

Low Income and Its Effects on Mental Health

Poverty can wreak havoc on personal relationships, create trauma, and lead to physical health issues. Living with low income doesn’t only impact one’s ability to have consistent access to food, safe shelter, and basic needs, but it can also severely impact one’s mental health. How Low Income...
Benzinga

Psyched: Australia Legalizes Psychedelics Therapy, BC's Decrim, State Bills, Millions For Trials & Clinics

Australian Health Authority To Allow Psilocybin And MDMA-Assisted Therapy For Depression, PTSD. Beginning on July 1, 2023, medicines containing psilocybin and MDMA can be prescribed by specifically authorized psychiatrists to treat certain mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder and psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression. The decision acknowledges the current...
msn.com

4 ways parents can fight back against woke schools

Raise your hand if you've been branded as 'that crazy parent.' (Hand raised.) I've had my microphone turned off at board meetings, been reprimanded by a local teachers’ union leader, and publicly assassinated by social justice moms for vocally opposing activism in my children's former school district. I've complained...
kidsinthehouse.com

How Private Schools Prepare Children for Life-Long Academic Success

There are many advantages of a private school that can help children develop the skills and knowledge necessary for success later in life. Families who choose to send their child to a private school reap the benefits of an intimate family-like atmosphere that provides a nurturing and safe learning environment. Below are some of the many ways private schools can help prepare children for success and why you might want to consider these schools for your own children.

