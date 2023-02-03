ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
jeradl
3d ago

Ramirez is in an alternate reality because those rewrites have been going on the other way around against whites for over 10yrs at least. Funny he never complained when he benefited

Reply(1)
65
Keith Stepp
3d ago

Maybe the white guy did a better audition. They wanted the better actor, so they changed the script. That, of course. assumes that Ramirez is even right about how the role was originally written.

Reply(14)
38
chris in richland
3d ago

I've never heard of the guy, but now I have a negative first opinion. That's a weird thing to do when you are totally dependent on being popular.

Reply
18
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

