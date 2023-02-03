Read full article on original website
Related
Colorado State Patrol completes rollout of body-worn cameras
The Colorado State Patrol has completed implementation, certification and training on new body-worn cameras for all 725 active troopers state-wide. The Colorado State Patrol, embarked on the implementation of Axon Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) in addition to our pre-existing in-car camera systems in August 2022. Due to the size of the agency, this rollout was conducted in a phased approach across the state, by district, with a targeted completion of February 2023. In 2020 Senate Bill 20-217 was passed requiring all Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully implement BWCs by July 1, 2023.
Box truck driver leaves lane and sideswipes Trooper
A Colorado State Patrol vehicle sustained moderate damage when a company box truck driver, based out of Colorado Springs, failed to properly hold his lane position and struck the cruiser on the driver’s side as it was traveling in the right lane. At 7:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Fears flare that Colorado free preschool could shortchange kids with learning delays
As state leaders prepare to launch Colorado’s free preschool program next fall, some educators and advocates fear young children with disabilities will lose out under the new system. They say 3-year-olds could be rejected for a spot and 4-year-olds could receive less preschool than they’re due because of the...
The Front Range Forecast: Mild followed
Mild temperatures and dry conditions dominate the next week. Amazingly mild weather has settled in. You should see some great melting occur this week (Figure 1). The West Coast storms are back - crashing into California and dropping rain and snows across the western states. They typically give up their final moisture on the western slopes of Colorado - which is what we see happening again Sunday and beyond this week (Figure 2).
Court throws out Wyoming doctor's pill convictions
DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday threw out the convictions of a doctor accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. The Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in the case of Shakeel Kahn, who worked in both Arizona and Wyoming, hinged on the instructions given to jurors during his trial and came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of him and another doctor convicted in Alabama in a case stemming from the nation's opioid addiction crisis.
Winter adventures in Rocky Mountain National Park
For many, winter is their favorite time of year to visit Rocky Mountain National Park. The park is less crowded, yet alive with the beauty of the season. Weekends are busier than weekdays. For those who are prepared, winter is an enchanting time to explore RMNP. Snowshoeing is a fun,...
In new strategic plan, Colorado wants residents to find the value in higher education
Colorado’s higher education system ideally not only would ensure students get jobs, but also would pave the way for them to earn back what they spent on their education and increase their lifetime earnings, according to a new strategic plan released Thursday. The plan prods Colorado to focus on...
Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition kicks off its workshop series
The 2023 dates are officially out for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) legal services workshop series. Our organization offers DACA, citizenship and, in some cases, general legal consultations to community members who are currently undocumented or looking to go through the naturalization process. These are free, public events. You can contact our communication manager, Katherine Garcia, or our legal services manager, JD Garza, at jd@coloradoimmigrant.org for more information. In collaboration with the City of Denver, CIRC’s first workshop will take place at Barnum Recreation Center (360 Hooker St. Denver, CO 80219) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Secretary of State Griswold awards over $730,000 in election security grants to counties
Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold awarded over $733,000 in security grants, which will be used to upgrade physical security in County election offices across the state. They are the first round of election security grants established under the Colorado Election Security Act (SB22-153), one of the Secretary’s 2022 legislative priorities.
Insurance companies must provide reproductive health services access
The Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), is reminding health insurance companies of their obligation to ensure that individuals seeking contraceptive services, including tubal ligation surgery, are able to access these services timely and without costs for the insured member. That means that no copayments, deductibles or coinsurance amounts are to be charged to the individual.
What to know in the case of a data breach
On the third day of Identity Theft Awareness Week 2023, Colorado Treasurer Dave Young wants to make sure you know what to do in a data breach. “Being affected by a data breach can be alarming, and in the worst-case scenario, it can lead to identity theft and financial complications,” Treasurer Dave Young stated. “But if you know what to expect, and you take a few simple steps to protect yourself and stay vigilant, you can overcome the risks and hassles of a data breach.”
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
382K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0