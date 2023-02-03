ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado State Patrol completes rollout of body-worn cameras

The Colorado State Patrol has completed implementation, certification and training on new body-worn cameras for all 725 active troopers state-wide. The Colorado State Patrol, embarked on the implementation of Axon Body Worn Cameras (BWCs) in addition to our pre-existing in-car camera systems in August 2022. Due to the size of the agency, this rollout was conducted in a phased approach across the state, by district, with a targeted completion of February 2023. In 2020 Senate Bill 20-217 was passed requiring all Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully implement BWCs by July 1, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
The Front Range Forecast: Mild followed

Mild temperatures and dry conditions dominate the next week. Amazingly mild weather has settled in. You should see some great melting occur this week (Figure 1). The West Coast storms are back - crashing into California and dropping rain and snows across the western states. They typically give up their final moisture on the western slopes of Colorado - which is what we see happening again Sunday and beyond this week (Figure 2).
COLORADO STATE
Court throws out Wyoming doctor's pill convictions

DENVER (AP) — A federal appeals court on Friday threw out the convictions of a doctor accused of overprescribing powerful pain medication and ordered a new trial for him. The Denver-based 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in the case of Shakeel Kahn, who worked in both Arizona and Wyoming, hinged on the instructions given to jurors during his trial and came after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of him and another doctor convicted in Alabama in a case stemming from the nation's opioid addiction crisis.
WYOMING STATE
Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition kicks off its workshop series

The 2023 dates are officially out for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC) legal services workshop series. Our organization offers DACA, citizenship and, in some cases, general legal consultations to community members who are currently undocumented or looking to go through the naturalization process. These are free, public events. You can contact our communication manager, Katherine Garcia, or our legal services manager, JD Garza, at jd@coloradoimmigrant.org for more information. In collaboration with the City of Denver, CIRC’s first workshop will take place at Barnum Recreation Center (360 Hooker St. Denver, CO 80219) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
DENVER, CO
Insurance companies must provide reproductive health services access

The Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), is reminding health insurance companies of their obligation to ensure that individuals seeking contraceptive services, including tubal ligation surgery, are able to access these services timely and without costs for the insured member. That means that no copayments, deductibles or coinsurance amounts are to be charged to the individual.
COLORADO STATE
What to know in the case of a data breach

On the third day of Identity Theft Awareness Week 2023, Colorado Treasurer Dave Young wants to make sure you know what to do in a data breach. “Being affected by a data breach can be alarming, and in the worst-case scenario, it can lead to identity theft and financial complications,” Treasurer Dave Young stated. “But if you know what to expect, and you take a few simple steps to protect yourself and stay vigilant, you can overcome the risks and hassles of a data breach.”
COLORADO STATE
