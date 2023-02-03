Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
NASDAQ
Sofi Stock Soars After Huge News From Management
Investors liked what they heard from Sofi (NASDAQ: SOFI) management, and the stock soared as a result. This video will highlight the critical insights Sofi provided investors in their latest quarterly conference call. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 2, 2023. The video was published on Feb....
NASDAQ
Lowe's (LOW) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know
Lowe's (LOW) closed the most recent trading day at $215.87, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Disney Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week
It's time for the big cheese of media stocks to step up this earnings season. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) will roll back the curtain on its fiscal 2023 first-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday. With the shares rallying -- they're up by 32% since bottoming out over the holidays -- a lot is riding on the fresh financials.
NASDAQ
NRG or MGEE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors with an interest in Utility - Electric Power stocks have likely encountered both NRG Energy (NRG) and MGE (MGEE). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Select Littelfuse (LFUS) Stock Now?
Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?. One way...
NASDAQ
Is a Surprise Coming for Ares Capital (ARCC) This Earnings Season?
Investors are always looking for stocks that are poised to beat at earnings season and Ares Capital Corporation ARCC may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Ares Capital is seeing favorable...
NASDAQ
NRG Energy (NRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG) closed at $34.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Heading into today, shares of the power company...
NASDAQ
Time to Buy These 3 Internet -Commerce Stocks?
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list several internet commerce stocks are standing out with earnings estimate revisions on the rise. With the Internet-Commerce Industry currently in the top 11% of over 250 Zacks Industries here is a look at some of the top-rated stocks in the space to consider buying amid the strong start to 2023.
NASDAQ
This is Why Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) is a Great Dividend Stock
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest...
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch From the Prospering Multiline Insurance Industry
Product diversification helps Zacks Multiline Insurance industry players to lower concentration risk, ensure uninterrupted revenue generation and improve retention ratio. Better pricing, prudent underwriting, increased exposure, faster economic recovery on the receding impact of the pandemic and increased vaccinations should benefit MetLife Inc. MET, American International Group Inc. AIG, Prudential Financial Inc. PRU, The Hartford Financial HIG and Old Republic International ORI. Accelerated digitalization will help in the smooth functioning of the industry.
NASDAQ
European Stocks Close Notably Lower As Interest Rate Concerns Resurface
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed notably lower on Monday as last week's data showing stronger than expected jobs growth in the U.S. raised concerns the Federal Reserve will continue to hold rates at higher levels for longer than earlier thought. Geopolitical tensions after the U.S. military shot down a suspected...
NASDAQ
3 ETFs for the Artificial Intelligence Boom
It remains to be seen just how durable this year’s growth stock rebound will be, but one thing is clear: There’s obvious momentum for the artificial intelligence (AI) investing theme. Consider some of the very recent headlines. Last week, Google parent Alphabet (GOOG) said it will invest $300...
NASDAQ
BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Fat Brands, Spotify, Uber Tech
Eikon search string for individual stock moves: STXBZ. The Day Ahead newsletter: https://refini.tv/3LI4BU7. The Morning News Call newsletter: https://refini.tv/3dKUyB8. U.S. stock indexes edged lower on Monday as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for clues on when the central bank would start cutting interest rates. .N. At 13:31...
NASDAQ
Analysts See 11% Upside For The Holdings of VOOG
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (Symbol: VOOG), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $252.19 per unit.
NASDAQ
Airline Stock Roundup: Q4 Earnings Reports of SKYW, ALGT & HA, DAL in Focus
In the past week, the likes of Allegiant Travel Company ALGT, SkyWest SKYW and Hawaiian Holdings HA reported earnings for fourth-quarter 2022. Even though robust air-travel demand boosted the top lines of these airline operators, high-fuel costs limited bottom-line growth. Fourth-quarter earnings-related updates were discussed in the previous write-up as...
NASDAQ
Here's Why Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Tastyworks vs. Robinhood: Which Is Best?
Though online brokerage accounts are the investing platform of choice for many retail investors, they can come with significant fees and trading costs. Robinhood and tastyworks are advertised as low-cost options for those who want to begin investing. However, choosing the right brokerage means you have to look for more than cost efficiency. Research can tell you whether investment platforms' promises are as good as they say they are. With that in mind, here are a few ways tastyworks and Robinhood stack up against each other.
NASDAQ
Kroger (KR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Kroger (KR) closed the most recent trading day at $44.54, moving +0.27% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.61% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the supermarket chain...
NASDAQ
Wells Fargo's Preferred Stock, Series Q Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark
In trading on Monday, shares of Wells Fargo & Co's 5.85% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Class A Preferred Stock, Series Q (Symbol: WFC.PRQ) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4625), with shares changing hands as low as $24.35 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.07% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, WFC.PRQ was trading at a 1.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.53% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Comments / 0