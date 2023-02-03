Though online brokerage accounts are the investing platform of choice for many retail investors, they can come with significant fees and trading costs. Robinhood and tastyworks are advertised as low-cost options for those who want to begin investing. However, choosing the right brokerage means you have to look for more than cost efficiency. Research can tell you whether investment platforms' promises are as good as they say they are. With that in mind, here are a few ways tastyworks and Robinhood stack up against each other.

