SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.- The West Chester men's basketball team (16-7, 11-6) took to the road on Monday night to take on PSAC East leader Shippensburg (14-8, 12-4) inside Heiges Field House. West Chester found itself behind early and was unable to come all the way back, falling to the Raiders by an 84-68 final.

