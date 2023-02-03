ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

wcupagoldenrams.com

Men's Basketball Looks to Bounce Back vs East Stroudsburg

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- After a setback at Shippensburg on Monday night, which halted a three-game winning streak, the West Chester men's basketball team (16-7, 11-6) will look to start a new streak when East Stroudsburg (18-5, 12-5) visits Hollinger Field House tomorrow evening beginning at 7:30 p.m. Series Information. West...
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

Men's Basketball Falls to Shippensburg

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa.- The West Chester men's basketball team (16-7, 11-6) took to the road on Monday night to take on PSAC East leader Shippensburg (14-8, 12-4) inside Heiges Field House. West Chester found itself behind early and was unable to come all the way back, falling to the Raiders by an 84-68 final.
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

Men's Basketball to Visit East Leading Shippensburg on Monday Night

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- Following a road win over Mansfield on Saturday afternoon, the West Chester men's basketball team (16-6, 11-5) has shifted its attention to a road test at East-leading Shippensburg (13-8, 11-4) on Monday evening beginning at 8 p.m. Series Info. West Chester enters play holding a 73-36 lead...
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

West Chester Gymnasts Top Ursinus in Dual Meet

COLLEGEVILLE, PA – West Chester University narrowly missed its season high on Sunday, but did manage to score over 193 points for the second consecutive week in a dual meet victory over host Ursinus inside Helfferich Hall Sunday afternoon, 193.55-187.075. West Chester claimed the high score in all four...
WEST CHESTER, PA
wcupagoldenrams.com

Women's Track and Field Competes at DeSchriver, RIchard Drake Invitational on Sunday Afternoon

WEST CHESTER, Pa.- The West Chester women's track and field squad enjoyed a solid afternoon of competition, competing at the DeSchriver Invitational hosted by East Stroudsburg and the Richard Drake Invitational hosted by Virginia Wesleyan. DeSchriver Invitational. Jade Williams (Quakertown, Pa./Quakertown) took seventh in the 55-meter dash in 7.61 seconds.
WEST CHESTER, PA

