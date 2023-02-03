Read full article on original website
capeandislands.org
Bridge alternatives? Former MassDOT head says rail, ferries
BOURNE—Without the promise of $4 billion in federal money, what's to be done about replacing the aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges?. The state's former transportation leader suggests commuter rail and ferry service as options. "If people are worried about climate change, you've got to look at rail as an...
NECN
Plumbers Slammed With Calls for Burst Pipes After Deep Freeze
As Massachusetts thaws out from last weekend’s deep freeze, plumbers across the state are still playing catch up on all of the calls for burst pipes. At Baker Elman Plumbing in Newton, they received close to 700 calls over the weekend. Most of them were for burst or frozen pipes. They are trying to get to all of them, but they only have six plumbers working at their Newton location.
Dartmouth
Nomination Period Opens for McGuire Family Prize
Dartmouth has begun accepting nominations for this year’s McGuire Family Prize for Societal Impact. This will be the second year the $100,000 prize is awarded to a member of the greater Dartmouth community who has made a significant impact in improving the world and changing people’s lives. The nomination period closes Feb. 27.
Pet store with several Mass. locations files for bankruptcy, will cease operations at end of month
A pet store chain with several Massachusetts locations announced Monday that it has filed for bankruptcy and will cease operations at the end of the month.
What’s the shortest distance between two Dunkin’s in Mass.?
We went to the source to find out. There’s a good joke in here somewhere that starts with something like, why did the Masshole cross the road?. To get to the Dunkin’ on the other side. (Sorry.) Kidding aside, in some places around here, it feels as if...
Plainridge Park Casino reopens following gas leak
PLAINRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — The Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville had to be evacuated Saturday afternoon due to a gas leak. A spokesperson for the casino said there was a malfunction of an exterior heating unit, which was caused by the cold temperatures. The casino reopened at 2:45 p.m. and no one was injured during […]
Mass. State Lottery winner: $100,000 ticket sold from Cumberland Farms
To kick off the first full week of February, there were two winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets sold over the weekend — and one was purchased on Sunday from a Massachusetts Cumberland Farms gas station. The Massachusetts State Lottery site stated for the “Mass Cash” drawing on...
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed Most Dangerous in the State
As we have discussed in previous articles, Massachusetts has a fair share of attractions that inspire families to visit our great state. Whether it's going to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston, bringing the kids to the New England Aquarium also in Boston, experiencing a concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, touring the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, viewing the 4th of July Parade in Pittsfield or checking out the many antique shops in the southern Berkshires (plus many many more examples, too many to name here), there are plenty of reasons people not only want to visit Massachusetts but they want to make the Bay State their home. In addition, Massachusetts is one of the safest states in America which you can read more about by going here.
LIST: Coldest temperatures recorded in Massachusetts on Saturday
BOSTON -- The arctic blast Friday night into Saturday brought frigid and record-breaking temperatures to Massachusetts. Boston recorded a low of -10° F which breaks the old record low for the day of -2° F set back in 1886.Here are the lowest temperatures in the state as reported by Rob Macedo, the Eastern Massachusetts ARES Section Emergency Coordinator & SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service. Ashburnham: -20Sterling: -18Royalston: -18 (Elevation: 1200 feet)Ashby: -18 (Lowest Wind Chill -40)Worthington: -18Gardner: -17Spencer: -16 (Lowest Wind Chill -30)Hubbardston: -16Fitchburg: -16 (Second spotter report of -15)Spencer: -15West Townsend: -15 (-14.5 as reported by spotter)Fitchburg: -15Lowell - UMASS: -14 (Coldest since 1/22/84, coldest on record - -15 on 1/19/71)Auburn: -14North Brookfield: -14Westford: -13Stow: -13 (Minimum Wind Chill: -33)Pelham, NH: -13Shirley: -13Sudbury: -12Woburn: -12Methuen: -12Swampscott: -12Salisbury Plains: -12Bradford: -12 (Wind Chill -26)Acton: -12 (Wind Chill -37)Sharon: -12Northboro: -12Wakefield: -12Lynn: -11 (2 different spotters with 1 spotter reporting a lowest wind chill of -35)Ipswich: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -36)Sutton: -11 (Lowest Wind Chill -34)West Roxbury: -11North Oxford: -11Stoneham: -11 (second spotter report of -10)North Grafton: -11Marlboro: -10Wakefield: -10Lexington: -10Mansfield: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)Webster: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -29)South Weymouth: -10 (Lowest Wind Chill: -27)New Bedford: -10 (North-end)
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78 brings back vivid memories in New England
BOSTON - It's been 45 years since the benchmark of winter storms hit New England - the Blizzard of '78.It was the big one, the one not many were prepared for, the one that stranded people at work, at home and in their cars. It brought mountains of snow drifts to neighborhoods and brought some of the worst coastal flooding some communities had ever experienced. It brought the region to a standstill for weeks, but it also brought people together.There was no internet in 1978, there were no cell phones, no quick way to share developing information or changes to...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2
We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
The T’s New Train Factory Has Gone Off the Rails
On Thursday, Governor Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, and their administration's newly-assembled transportation cabinet rode a Red Line train, visited the T's Operations Control Center, and outlined their early plans to tackle the many challenges facing the MBTA. "Our message to all those who ride the T, the rails,...
capecod.com
Updated: Blaze in Wareham escalates to 3 alarms
WAREHAM – From Wareham Fire: On Saturday, February 4th, shortly after 3:00 PM, the Wareham Fire Department responded to 11 Knowles Avenue for a report of smoke coming from the house. Assistant Chief Mark Rogers arrived on scene and declared a working fire, after seeing heavy smoke and fire...
Mattapoisett’s First Mexican Eatery Has Arrived and it’s Giving Folks Something to ‘Taco’ Bout
Great news for Mattapoisett as a new food truck is bringing Mexican food to the area. Megan St. John, 35, of Fairhaven is kicking off her first culinary journey with a Mexican food truck called What The Taco. What The Taco opened Feb. 6 in the parking lot of Mahoney's...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - RI, is a great place to visit if you're in the mood for a buffet. The state is home to some of the best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in the nation. Here are some of our favorites: the Grand Luncheon Buffet at the historic Grand Hotel, India Restaurant in Providence, Hibachi Grill Supreme Buffet in East Providence, and Yumi Garden Buffet in Middletown.
Just Announced: Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor New Restaurant Name Revealed
(PLYMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS) The restaurant space formerly occupied by Isaac's on Plymouth Harbor officially has a new name: 71° West. The announcement was made on Instagram after the local establishment 42 Degrees North Restaurant & Lounge had revealed on their own social media pages that the name reveal would be made during the evening of Friday, February 3rd.
Pros & Cons: Grocery Shopping at Price Rite vs Market Basket in New Bedford
After shopping at Market Basket for the last 10 years or so, I finally found its match. At least once a week, my fiance and I go grocery shopping at the North End Market Basket off of Coggeshall Street. Sure, the store is crazy crowded, but there's a good reason why everybody and their mother flocks to it. The prices are cheap, the deals are sweet, and overall it's a convenient place to get to.
fallriverreporter.com
Bridgewater State University college student seriously injured after being hit by train
A Bridgewater State University student has suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by an MBTA train recently. On the night of Friday January 27th, rescue crews responded for a person underneath the Green Line Trolley at the Boston University Central Station. Several agencies from Boston successfully rescued 20-year-old Ava Harlow, however, she suffered injuries including a fractured arm, crushed pelvis, a fractured skull, and a partial leg amputation.
Biggest Drug Busts Around the Massachusetts SouthCoast
It seems like authorities have recently been conducting one massive drug bust after another on the SouthCoast — and across Southeastern Massachusetts, and even southern New England. We've seen fentanyl dealers taken down in Fall River, drug traffickers arrested in New Bedford, and multi-state organizations selling narcotics from the...
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Top 20: #2 Catholic Memorial, #3 Hingham Face Off Wednesday; Arlington Now #4
NOTE: These rankings include results from Endowment Games for Pope Francis, Reading and Marshfield . Those results are not included in team records for MIAA Power Rankings. If there is anything the action in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament has shown us through two weekends, in addition to some outstanding competition, is that it looks like we are in for a wild ride come the MIAA Division 1 state tournament.
