Read full article on original website
Related
northernnewsnow.com
Mountain Iron structure fire sends two people to hospital, destroys house Sunday
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A fire near Mountain Iron this afternoon sent two people to the hospital and destroyed a house. According to Friends of the Northland FireWire, a fire was reported in the 5600 block of Oriole Avenue around 1:00 this afternoon. Multiple Iron Range fire...
WDIO-TV
Man accused of threatening airport employees faces felony charges
Felony charges were filed Thursday against 52-year-old Virginia resident Vincent Muccio after he was arrested at the Duluth International Airport on January 31st after he allegedly made threats of violence to several Duluth airport employees. In the criminal complaint filed by the Saint Louis county district attorney’s office, Muccio is...
Comments / 0