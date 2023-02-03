Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
Part of Highway 55 near Seymour Shut Down as Crews Called to Fire
TOWN OF SEYMOUR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A fire call shut down a stretch of Highway 55 near Seymour on Monday. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Highway 55 was closed at Gardner Road while crews worked at the scene. The original notification was sent just after 11:20 a.m., and the State Patrol issued a notification just after 1:10 p.m. saying it was cleared.
94.3 Jack FM
One Person Rescued from Fond du Lac House Fire
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Fire crews rescued one person from a house fire. Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue was dispatched around 1:30 a.m. to reports of a house on fire in the 900 block of Ashbury Ct. Once firefighters arrived, there was flames coming through the roof. Firefighters searched...
94.3 Jack FM
30 Fire Departments Respond to Scrap Pile Fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fire departments from four counties responded to a Saturday afternoon scrap pile fire in southern Manitowoc County. Assistant chief for the Cleveland Fire Department, Clifford Henning, said the call for the fire at B&B Metals Processing came in just after 1 p.m. 30 fire...
wearegreenbay.com
Car crashes down embankment and onto frozen river in Brown County, driver dies
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WFRV) – A 64-year-old man is dead after crashing down an embankment and onto a frozen river in the Village of Ledgeview. According to a release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:30 p.m., deputies, along with the Ledgeview Fire Department, responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Road, just east of I-43.
94.3 Jack FM
Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
94.3 Jack FM
String of Vehicle Thefts Launches Investigation in Door County
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Law enforcement is looking for information after a string of vehicles were stolen overnight Monday in Door County. The Sturgeon Bay Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a series of stolen vehicles with the Door County Sheriff’s Office. Police say the...
radioplusinfo.com
2-7-23 fdl man arrested for 8th owi
A Fond du Lac man faces charges of OWI 8th offense after narrowly avoiding a crash. At about noon Sunday the 43 year old man was arrested after a sheriff’s deputy observed him driving northbound in the southbound lane of county highway D near Brown Road nearly colliding with another vehicle. The driver was verbally and physically assaultive with nursing staff at St. Agnes Hospital and made threats to harm law enforcement.
94.3 Jack FM
11 Rescued From Ice Floes in Southern Door County
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Six adults and five children are safe after being rescued from ice floes that broke away from Door County’s shoreline Monday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a call about 11 people being stranded on ice floes shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday. They were stranded near Sherwood Point in southern Door County.
94.3 Jack FM
Crews Install Concrete Barriers Along Dangerous Green Bay Intersection
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Crews are working to put in concrete barriers along Packerland Drive, south of West Mason Street. The intersection is considered to be one of the most dangerous in Brown County. Brown County Highway Commissioner, Paul Fontecchio, says that this will eliminate the high rate...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Police Attempting to Locate Person of Interest in Briarcliff Homicide
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a person of interest in the homicide of a 56-year-old Appleton man during the evening of January 22, 2023, in the 1200 Block of N. Briarcliff Drive. The Appleton Police Department has identified Yia...
wearegreenbay.com
Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
94.3 Jack FM
Fire Contained At Fond du Lac Recycling Center
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — A scrap pile of recyclable material caught fire in Fond du Lac Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center to find a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning. An aerial apparatus...
94.3 Jack FM
Pilot Makes Emergency Landing in Field Near High Cliff State Park
CALUMET COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An airplane made an emergency landing near High Cliff State Park Monday afternoon after its engine failed. Shortly after noon on Monday, Green Bay’s Austin Straubel airport received report of a failed engine from a plane that had departed from Appleton. Air traffic then lost contact with the pilot — the only person in the plane — and the last known whereabouts were south of Stockbridge.
WBAY Green Bay
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
94.3 Jack FM
Inmate Pleads Not Guilty in Fatal Stabbing at Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Joshua Scolman pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly killing another inmate at the Green Bay Correctional Institution. No trial date was set at Monday’s arraignment. Scolman, 39, returns to court March 20 for a status conference, court records show. He’s charged with homicide and attempted homicide.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh School Officials Credit Training for Discovery of Gun at Webster Stanley
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Extra caution was put into place at Webster Stanley Middle School Tuesday, after an 8th grade student allegedly brought a gun to class the day before. “Fortunately our training with our students and our staff is, ‘if you see something say something,’” said Bryan Davis,...
Wisconsin mom sent to prison for role in teen son's death over reptile thefts
WAUPACA, Wis. - A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for her role in the fatal shooting of her 18-year-old son during a dispute with a man over stolen reptiles.Tiffany Powell was also ordered to discuss the incident with authorities on each anniversary of Ryelee Manete-Powell's death, WLUK-TV reported. Manete-Powell was fatally shot in Waupaca, 65 miles west of Green Bay, in October 2020 when confronted with the theft of several reptiles worth nearly $30,000. A first-degree homicide case is pending against Bill Zelenski, who owned the reptiles. Police said Powell handled a shotgun at one point and was present when her son was killed. "At no point did you say, 'Don't hold that gun on my son. Don't give me this gun. I'm a convicted felon. I can't hold onto a gun,'" Judge Vicki Clussman said. "The only thing you weren't thinking about was Ryelee," the judge said. Powell acknowledged that "irrational decisions" were made. "I wish I could see him here and ask for forgiveness, but to ask for that would mean I would have to forgive myself," she said. Powell was convicted of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and illegally possessing a firearm.
Missing Girl, 17, Likely Froze to Death After Driving Into a Ditch in Rural Wisconsin: Officials
Authorities believe they found the body of Daniela Itzel Velazquez who was last seen Sunday on foot and whose abandoned car was found by the road later that day Officials in Wisconsin believe they have found the remains of a missing teenager who likely froze to death in frigid temperatures. Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was last seen on foot Sunday near Blake Road in her hometown of Wrightstown, according to a missing person bulletin shard by the Brown County Sheriff's Office. Capt. David Poteat said her mother reported her missing later that day...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police identify two victims killed in Sunday’s double homicide
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has released the names of the two victims from Sunday’s double homicide in the City of Green Bay. According to officers, the victims of a double homicide in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane on the City’s east side are Rhonda Cegelski, 58, from Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, from Bellevue.
WBAY Green Bay
Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - A young man is now wrestling with big decisions after a suspected drunk driving crash killed his father, and left his mother fighting for her life in the hospital. Authorities say last month, a truck driven by an Oshkosh man struck the vehicle driven by the...
