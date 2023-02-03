Newsy Nuggets: Hollerbach's Joint, Buster's Bistro, Windermere Wine Dine, new Baldwin Park restaurant and taking licks in Tokyo

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would get to appoint all five leaders of Disney’s special tax district in Orlando, under new legislation that was released on Monday. The bill would make good on DeSantis’ promise last year to take over the district, after Disney criticized a state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual identity. The Legislature passed a bill last spring to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers nearly 40 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including Disney World, EPCOT and other attractions. Disney has controlled the district since its inception in 1967. The new legislation would...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO