Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
"Friend" Steals Car With 1-Year-Old Inside, Crashes, And Kills BabyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMilwaukee, WI
Fugitive From the FBI Most Wanted List Captured in Mexico After 16 Years on the RunTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Milwaukee, WI
Walmart And Piggly Wiggly Close Certain Locations - Leave Customers in Search of AlternativesMinha D.Atlanta, GA
A 10-year-old girl was charged as an adult after she killed her mother over a VR headset.San HeraldMilwaukee, WI
wpr.org
In Fox Point, neighbors clash over a plan to allow access to a famous Wisconsin artist's home
For years, drivers would stop and gawk at the whimsical artwork outside Mary Nohl's home, dubbed by some the "Witch's House" of Fox Point, Wisconsin. But what's spooking some neighbors today is a proposal — advancing to a village board vote for the first time after years of opposition — that would formalize visitor access to the late artist's property.
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Corner In Wisconsin That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Every year, something magical appears outside of a Lake Geneva area resort. Destination Geneva National hosts an annual event that takes visitors into another world: Ice Castles. These colorful frozen creations don’t last long but they are one of Wisconsin’s best winter attractions. Here’s what you need to know about the ice castles.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Mixed-use commercial property 139 N. Sixth Avenue for sale by Wendy Wendorf – Homestead Realty
West Bend, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty here with the featured property of the week, 139 N. Sixth Avenue. Nestled in beautiful Downtown West Bend, this property is perfect to make an investment in Washington County. This mixed-use commercial property features a back entrance on Sixth Ave...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brew City Pickles; how they make them so tasty
If you like pickles, or anything that’s pickled or pickle flavored, you’re going to love shopping at Milwaukee’s only pickle store. Brian Kramp is at Brew City Pickles with a look at how they make their pickles so tasty.
milwaukeemag.com
15 Local Restaurants With Special Valentine’s Day Menus
FROM A LOCAL WINERY’S pairing dinner to a sparkling-wine tasting – not to mention signature Valentine’s Day multi-course dinners at local restaurants – the options for celebrating with friends or your sweetie over a fancy meal are endless. And if Tuesday night doesn’t appeal, know that several restaurants will start serving their Valentine’s Day menu the weekend prior. Just be sure to make reservations soon as many of these restaurants expect to sell out in advance.
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In Wisconsin
Hy-Vee, a well-known grocery store chain, is planning to open two new locations in Wisconsin on February 7th. Despite the closure of many retailers, Hy-Vee is still expanding and reimagining its grocery store concept with new digital kiosks, mobile payment options, and self-checkout options.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in New Berlin, WI
Home to beautiful industrial parks and conservancies, New Berlin in Wisconsin is eastern Waukesha County's third-largest city. As of the 2020 census, the city had a total population of 40,451. In 1836, Sidney Evans and P.G. Harrington settled in the area, becoming part of the Town of Muskego. It was...
wpr.org
Northwestern Mutual plans to bring 2K employees back to Milwaukee. Here's why that could signal future growth for the city.
At a time when many businesses across the nation are moving employees out of largely vacant office buildings, a $500 million plan by one of Wisconsin's largest companies could be a sign of better things to come for the city of Milwaukee. Northwestern Mutual announced a plan Thursday to move...
Do You Know What the ‘Recombobulation Area’ Is For At One Wisconsin Airport?
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in Wisconsin is the only airport in the World to feature "Recombobulation" Areas, but what the heck are they for?!?. I have flown out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport several times in my life, but I have never noticed these puzzling signs in the concourses before...
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar
A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
Growing grocer expands with new location in Wisconsin
A growing grocery store chain recently opened its first location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. In late January 2023, Go Grocer, an Illinois-based grocery chain, opened its first Wisconsin store location in Milwaukee, according to local reports.
10 Enjoyable Winter Activities in Wisconsin That Cost Zero Dollars
When you live and play in a state that consistently ranks in the top 5 for most brutal winter weather in the United States, you not only have to embrace the cold but find ways to have fun in those freezing temps. If you're looking for something to do and...
wearegreenbay.com
Documentary producer discusses how 13 high schoolers traded places during the height of the Civil Rights movement in 1966
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we’re talking to Joanne Williams, the producer of a documentary that gives a unique insight into a story that took place during the height of the Civil Rights movement. Discussed on the show, is a piece of Wisconsin and Civil...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals
MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
On Milwaukee
Amazing images capture Milwaukee's first Great Circus Parade
Just months before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas in November 1963, the country was still riding a wave of optimism – tempered, of course, by Cold War fears – since the end of World War II. Perhaps no place was feeling better that summer...
CBS 58
No bad sauce between Bayview pizzeria and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A popular pizzeria in Bayview is in the spotlight after a less than glowing review on social media. Monday, Jan 31, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy stopped by Classic Slice, but it was closed for its employee party. Portnoy took his frustration out on the restaurant...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
