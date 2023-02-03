ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brew City Pickles; how they make them so tasty

If you like pickles, or anything that’s pickled or pickle flavored, you’re going to love shopping at Milwaukee’s only pickle store. Brian Kramp is at Brew City Pickles with a look at how they make their pickles so tasty.
15 Local Restaurants With Special Valentine’s Day Menus

FROM A LOCAL WINERY’S pairing dinner to a sparkling-wine tasting – not to mention signature Valentine’s Day multi-course dinners at local restaurants – the options for celebrating with friends or your sweetie over a fancy meal are endless. And if Tuesday night doesn’t appeal, know that several restaurants will start serving their Valentine’s Day menu the weekend prior. Just be sure to make reservations soon as many of these restaurants expect to sell out in advance.
15 Best Things to Do in New Berlin, WI

Home to beautiful industrial parks and conservancies, New Berlin in Wisconsin is eastern Waukesha County's third-largest city. As of the 2020 census, the city had a total population of 40,451. In 1836, Sidney Evans and P.G. Harrington settled in the area, becoming part of the Town of Muskego. It was...
WATCH: Crazy Fight Breaks Out At Popular Wisconsin Bar

A crazy fight broke out at a popular Wisconsin bar the other night involving several people; fists were flying and bottles were being thrown. A video of the fight is making its rounds on social media and currently has over 500 comments on Reddit. The bar it happened at has a long history and has even changed names throughout the years.
Great Lakes Pet Expo; support Wisconsin’s homeless animals

MILWAUKEE - As part of AWARE's 18th Annual Great Lakes Pet Expo (GLPE), the organization is holding a fundraiser for Wisconsin's homeless companion animal population on Saturday, Feb. 4th, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to over 14,000 visitors, the GLPE boasts over 143,000 square feet of pet...
Amazing images capture Milwaukee's first Great Circus Parade

Just months before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas in November 1963, the country was still riding a wave of optimism – tempered, of course, by Cold War fears – since the end of World War II. Perhaps no place was feeling better that summer...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
