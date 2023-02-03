ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
February ​​Events Up Ahead

Time: 1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. Description: Come appreciate black culture with the Multicultural and Leadership Development Center through poems, short stories, memoirs, novels and other pieces written by black authors. Date: Feb. 6. Name: D.R.O.P of Love. Time: 7:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. Place: Cohen Ballroom. Description: Come out with the...
Christianity Under Critique at FGCU

FGCU students are buzzing with conversation after 40 to 50 members of Team Jesus Preachers flooded the campus on Jan. 30 and 31. Team Jesus Preachers is led by Adam LaCroix who is frequently on campus and preaches the theology of Christianity, but primarily focuses on condemnation and repentance. Although...
