Maple Valley folk rocker Brandi Carlile won a Grammy Sunday night, then another, and then another. Carlile took home three Grammys at the awards ceremony Sunday, after being nominated for seven awards. She won best rock performance for “Broken Horses," best Americana album for “In These Silent Days,” and best rock song and a writer’s award for “Broken Horses," which she wrote with Phil and Tim Hanseroth.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO