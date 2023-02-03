ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

coloradonewsline.com

Gun rights-expansion bills defeated in Colorado House committee

Two Republican-led bills in the Colorado House that attempted to skirt enforcement of federal laws and expand firearm rights were defeated in committee on Monday. “Across the country, sheriffs, prosecutors, and police chiefs have raised concerns that this type of legislation will make it harder for them to protect their communities,” Democratic Rep. Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins said in a statement.. “As a responsible gun owner, I know there’s more we can do to prevent gun violence, and House Democrats are committed to this goal. That’s why we took decisive action today.”
coloradopolitics.com

House unanimously approves expanding post-conviction DNA testing in Colorado

Robert “Rider” Dewey spent nearly 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Dewey was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Palisade woman in 1994. Dewey said he repeatedly requested DNA testing while in prison but was denied for years until connecting with the Innocence Project in 2007. Even then, the testing wasn’t completed until 2010 and the conviction wasn’t overturned until 2012.
The Denver Gazette

Oil, gas and electric utilities reps react to Gov. Polis’ energy bill announcement

Issuing marching orders to state agencies including the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis called on state agencies to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to help reduce the burgeoning burden of bills for energy on Coloradans. “We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said. Immediately after Polis’ address Monday, a coalition of energy businesses,...
Westword

Restaurateurs Feel Forked by Fair Workweek Proposal

On January 24, HB23-1118: Fair Workweek Employment Standards landed like a stink bomb on the local restaurant industry when it was introduced in the Colorado Legislature. This early in the process, the current language is subject to change, but the meat of the proposal would require retail and food and beverage establishments with more than 250 workers to post shifts fourteen days in advance.
KRDO News Channel 13

Gov. Polis addresses high energy costs across the state

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Governor Jared Polis directed Coloradans struggling with high energy costs to state agencies offering help. In a press conference, Polis said his biggest concern is that high natural gas prices that have been caused by factors out of their control, like the war in Ukraine and severe weather in other The post Gov. Polis addresses high energy costs across the state appeared first on KRDO.
CBS Denver

New bill could make EpiPens more affordable for Coloradans

A new bill could make EpiPens - a lifesaving medication - more affordable for Coloradans. It can soon be a reality. The House Health and Insurance Committee unanimously passed the legislation to cap the cost of the devices on Friday.Families with severe allergies frequently rely on EpiPens as they can potentially stop a deadly allergic reaction from happening.Lindsey Smithson knows firsthand the importance of the EpiPen for her 5-year-old son, Lincoln, who has severe food allergies."My husband and I carry them for him, his teacher carries them for him at school," said Smithson. At 5 months old her son had...
9NEWS

Tax return processing to begin soon in Colorado

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) said processing for the majority of state income tax filers will begin no later than this Friday. People can file their tax returns now through all methods with the exception of the state's Revenue Online portal, CDOR said. Revenue Online will be accessible no later than Feb. 22, according to CDOR.
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Customers of Colorado Springs Utilities have to be feeling thankful that the utility lowered rates for natural gas and electricity in December. It's a position that much of the rest of the state is likely envious of right now. KRDO Responding to a public outcry from ratepayers regarding a third The post Colorado’s governor, energy leaders & industry respond to demand for lower heating bills from ratepayers appeared first on KRDO.
heartoftherockiesradio.com

Colorado to Begin Processing State Income Tax Returns February 10th

The Colorado Department of Revenue says that processing for the majority of state income tax filers will begin no later than February 10th and that people can still file their income tax returns right now through all methods with the exception of the state’s Revenue Online platform. Coloradans will...
KKTV

IRS says Coloradans should wait to file their taxes

WASHINGTON D.C., Colo. (KKTV) - Tax season is underway. And the federal government and the state are now accepting returns But today, the IRS urged taxpayers to wait, if they live in a state where special tax refunds or payments were made. 11 news has confirmed their warning includes Colorado....
lamarledger.com

Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values

The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
Colorado Newsline

Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado

A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require […] The post Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
CBS Denver

High energy prices keep hitting hard: A look at the cause and effect

"I just lost my job a couple weeks ago, so I'm stressing out a little bit," said Tani Bruner, who lives in an apartment in Lakewood. "And we light candles. Because it helps the house and gives us light." She fell behind on her power bill, then got a big one when the cold weather rolled in. "I was like a month or so behind, but all of the sudden they said I owed like 250 some dollars and I'm like what? Like how is it that high?" A lot of reasons, says Bill Levis, who is a volunteer advocate...
nbc11news.com

Tax benefits can potentially be sent directly to employees

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With just a touch of a button, employers can now send a statement with tax benefit information to their employees. Colorado Democrats have proposed a bill centered around making tax benefit information more accessible to working Coloradans. Representative Mary Young said many Coloradans don’t access...
9NEWS

Colorado DMV warns 66,000 vehicles have defective airbags

DENVER — Owners of more than 66,000 vehicles in Colorado are being warned their vehicles' airbags have been recalled due to a defect linked to 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles said letters will be sent in mid-February warning drivers their airbags could...
