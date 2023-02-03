"I just lost my job a couple weeks ago, so I'm stressing out a little bit," said Tani Bruner, who lives in an apartment in Lakewood. "And we light candles. Because it helps the house and gives us light." She fell behind on her power bill, then got a big one when the cold weather rolled in. "I was like a month or so behind, but all of the sudden they said I owed like 250 some dollars and I'm like what? Like how is it that high?" A lot of reasons, says Bill Levis, who is a volunteer advocate...

