coloradonewsline.com
Gun rights-expansion bills defeated in Colorado House committee
Two Republican-led bills in the Colorado House that attempted to skirt enforcement of federal laws and expand firearm rights were defeated in committee on Monday. “Across the country, sheriffs, prosecutors, and police chiefs have raised concerns that this type of legislation will make it harder for them to protect their communities,” Democratic Rep. Andrew Boesenecker of Fort Collins said in a statement.. “As a responsible gun owner, I know there’s more we can do to prevent gun violence, and House Democrats are committed to this goal. That’s why we took decisive action today.”
coloradopolitics.com
House unanimously approves expanding post-conviction DNA testing in Colorado
Robert “Rider” Dewey spent nearly 18 years in prison for a crime he didn't commit. Dewey was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 19-year-old Palisade woman in 1994. Dewey said he repeatedly requested DNA testing while in prison but was denied for years until connecting with the Innocence Project in 2007. Even then, the testing wasn’t completed until 2010 and the conviction wasn’t overturned until 2012.
Oil, gas and electric utilities reps react to Gov. Polis’ energy bill announcement
Issuing marching orders to state agencies including the Colorado Energy Office and the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, Gov. Jared Polis called on state agencies to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to help reduce the burgeoning burden of bills for energy on Coloradans. “We must leave no stone unturned to save Coloradans money on utility bills,” Polis said. Immediately after Polis’ address Monday, a coalition of energy businesses,...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Westword
Restaurateurs Feel Forked by Fair Workweek Proposal
On January 24, HB23-1118: Fair Workweek Employment Standards landed like a stink bomb on the local restaurant industry when it was introduced in the Colorado Legislature. This early in the process, the current language is subject to change, but the meat of the proposal would require retail and food and beverage establishments with more than 250 workers to post shifts fourteen days in advance.
Governor Jared Polis (D) issues two executive orders from Jan. 23-30
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) issued two executive orders from Jan. 23-30. As of Jan. 30, Polis has issued four executive orders in 2023—one fewer than he did at this point a year ago. Governors use executive orders to manage executive branch operations. During the week of Jan. 23-30,...
New bill could make EpiPens more affordable for Coloradans
A new bill could make EpiPens - a lifesaving medication - more affordable for Coloradans. It can soon be a reality. The House Health and Insurance Committee unanimously passed the legislation to cap the cost of the devices on Friday.Families with severe allergies frequently rely on EpiPens as they can potentially stop a deadly allergic reaction from happening.Lindsey Smithson knows firsthand the importance of the EpiPen for her 5-year-old son, Lincoln, who has severe food allergies."My husband and I carry them for him, his teacher carries them for him at school," said Smithson. At 5 months old her son had...
Tax return processing to begin soon in Colorado
DENVER — The Colorado Department of Revenue (CDOR) said processing for the majority of state income tax filers will begin no later than this Friday. People can file their tax returns now through all methods with the exception of the state's Revenue Online portal, CDOR said. Revenue Online will be accessible no later than Feb. 22, according to CDOR.
coloradopolitics.com
Offer Coloradans relief from crushing energy bills, Polis tells utility regulators, energy office
Skyrocketing energy prices prompted Gov. Jared Polis on Monday to direct Colorado's agencies and energy regulators to find ways to offer immediate relief to businesses and residents who have been groaning under enormous utility bills, particularly in the last few weeks. Among other things, Polis, who touted saving Coloradans money...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
New bill proposes a ban on charging pet rent and pet deposits
House Bill 23-1068 was recently introduced by law makers, it gives renters who own pets more rights including getting rid of pet rents and deposits.
KKTV
IRS says Coloradans should wait to file their taxes
WASHINGTON D.C., Colo. (KKTV) - Tax season is underway. And the federal government and the state are now accepting returns But today, the IRS urged taxpayers to wait, if they live in a state where special tax refunds or payments were made. 11 news has confirmed their warning includes Colorado....
cpr.org
USPS woes are reaching ‘crisis levels’ in several Colorado communities. Can the state’s Congress members help?
Erich Swartz’s mother sends him holiday cookies every year. But after waiting two hours in line at the Dillon post office to pick up this year’s batch, he’s rethinking the tradition. “I had to tell her, like, 'Whatever you do, do not send them to the post...
lamarledger.com
Colorado politicians want more property tax relief as state forecasts 26.5% increase in assessed values
The question of how to blunt the edge of rising property taxes is again echoing in the halls of Colorado’s Capitol. The answer to that, however, is a work in progress. No proposal has been released by legislative leaders, though they say it’s a problem that’s top of mind this session — especially with looming spikes in tax bills and the ever-present possibility that activists could circumvent lawmakers in favor of the ballot box.
Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado
A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require […] The post Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
High energy prices keep hitting hard: A look at the cause and effect
"I just lost my job a couple weeks ago, so I'm stressing out a little bit," said Tani Bruner, who lives in an apartment in Lakewood. "And we light candles. Because it helps the house and gives us light." She fell behind on her power bill, then got a big one when the cold weather rolled in. "I was like a month or so behind, but all of the sudden they said I owed like 250 some dollars and I'm like what? Like how is it that high?" A lot of reasons, says Bill Levis, who is a volunteer advocate...
nbc11news.com
Tax benefits can potentially be sent directly to employees
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - With just a touch of a button, employers can now send a statement with tax benefit information to their employees. Colorado Democrats have proposed a bill centered around making tax benefit information more accessible to working Coloradans. Representative Mary Young said many Coloradans don’t access...
Colorado DMV warns 66,000 vehicles have defective airbags
DENVER — Owners of more than 66,000 vehicles in Colorado are being warned their vehicles' airbags have been recalled due to a defect linked to 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries. The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles said letters will be sent in mid-February warning drivers their airbags could...
