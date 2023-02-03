Read full article on original website
WATE
Viral ‘security guard’ dancer brings back moves for basketball season
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The viral UT Security guard is back at it again by wowing thousands of Vol fans all over the country. Michael Galyean, best known for his viral flash dance moment that happened at a UT football game in October 2022, is taking his dance moves to the basketball court, only this time, he had some company.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee falls on AP college basketball poll after loss to Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After losing to unranked Florida, the Tennessee Volunteers dropped four spots on the Associated Press college basketball poll. A cold shooting night on the road plagued Tennessee, as the Vols dropped their first SEC road contest of the season Wednesday at Florida, 67-54. Previous Coverage: Gators...
247Sports
Tennessee vs. Auburn basketball: No. 2 Vols earn buzz from national media after surviving No. 25 Tigers, 46-43
Calling Saturday’s Auburn-Tennessee tilt a “slugfest” might be kind. No. 2 Tennessee survived No. 25 Auburn’s upset bid in a 46-43 rock fight. Tennessee and Auburn combined to shoot 5 for 48 from 3-point range (10.4%), so it was fitting that it came down to a controversial long-range bomb on the game's final play.
rockytopinsider.com
Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee
Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
localmemphis.com
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker discusses injury, favorite moment from last season
MOBILE, Ala. — University of Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker spent the past week in Mobile at the Senior Bowl, although a torn ACL suffered during the 2022 college football season will prevent him from participating in Saturday's contest. Hooker took some time to speak with Locked on SEC host...
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee softball
Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
WDEF
Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
Discovering Tennessee: The Top 5 Must-See Destinations for Your Road Trip
Tennessee is a state rich in natural beauty, history, and culture, making it a prime destination for a road trip. With its rolling hills, vibrant cities, and picturesque countryside, Tennessee has something for everyone. Here are the five best places to visit on a road trip in Tennessee.
The Vanished | Derek Smith still reported missing, despite van being located in Powell
POWELL, Tenn. — In August 2022, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said Derek Tucker Smith disappeared. They said he was last seen in his vehicle in Powell and had visited Kentucky before disappearing. His family said he never arrived home for Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's holidays, and they...
bbbtv12.com
Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today
Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Union Co. community celebrates lives of the four girls killed in Luttrell house fire
UNION COUNTY, Tennessee — Almost a week passed since the fatal fire in Luttrell where five people, four children and one adult, died. The Union County community gathered at the Trinity Funeral home to honor the lives and memories of their loved ones on Saturday. Numerous photos illustrated happy...
WATE
‘CranBeary Bear’ dies, could not walk or climb trees
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced that “CranBeary Bear” died on Friday. “It is with sadness we inform you that CranBeary Bear passed away early this afternoon at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine,” Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) said on Facebook.
Knoxville couple seeks refund after $10k deposit for home renovations that never started
Two families have shared the same story. They hired Sunrooms Express to enclose their screened-in porches with glass windows. Now, the contractor claims negotiations are underway with the couples, however, there is no specific timetable for payments.
Beer and Hot Chicken: Yee-Haw opens its new brewery and beer garden in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After years of development, Yee-Haw Brewing Co. is opening its first brewery in Knoxville. The Johnson City brewing company bought the location where Elkmont Exchange once stood at 745 North Broadway back in Jan. 2021. Now two years later, the brewery has officially opened to the public.
wymt.com
Keys to the bluegrass kingdom, music legend gifts tour bus to Sevierville musician
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville musician in the bluegrass band The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, C.J. Lewandowski, was gifted a tour bus by bluegrass legend Bobby Osborne, 91, of The Osborne Brothers. Lewandowski said he knew they had a great friendship but never anticipated they were close enough...
WATE
Car crashes into Gibbs school building
CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
WATE
Knoxville's first Black police officer
Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
