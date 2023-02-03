ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

WATE

Viral ‘security guard’ dancer brings back moves for basketball season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The viral UT Security guard is back at it again by wowing thousands of Vol fans all over the country. Michael Galyean, best known for his viral flash dance moment that happened at a UT football game in October 2022, is taking his dance moves to the basketball court, only this time, he had some company.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Tennessee falls on AP college basketball poll after loss to Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After losing to unranked Florida, the Tennessee Volunteers dropped four spots on the Associated Press college basketball poll. A cold shooting night on the road plagued Tennessee, as the Vols dropped their first SEC road contest of the season Wednesday at Florida, 67-54. Previous Coverage: Gators...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Bruce Pearl Upset With Officiating After Loss to Tennessee

Auburn basketball head coach Bruce Pearl seemed fairly upset with the officiating in the Tigers’ 46-43 loss to Tennessee on Saturday in Knoxville. When meeting with Auburn media following the loss, Pearl applauded his team for being un-affected by the Thompson-Boling Arena environment. However, he made sure to note that although they weren’t affected, not all were.
AUBURN, GA
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee softball

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 10 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WDEF

Knoxville Player Wins Big in Powerballs DoublePlay

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One lucky Powerball player won big in last nights lottery drawing. The mystery player won $50,000 using the DoublePlay to match four out of the five regular balls and the DoublePlay Powerball!. The ticket was purchased in Knoxville, TN at a Krogers located on Clinton...
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Two Serious Accidents In Morgan County Today

Two separate accidents in Morgan County occurring between 11 am and 12:00 noon today including one pedestrian struck and killed while crossing the Highway on Hwy 62 (Knoxville Highway) just east of the Highway 116 intersection close to the Petros-Joyner school, which closed that section of the road for about two and half hours for the investigation by The Tennessee Highway Patrol. The victim has not been identified at this time.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

‘CranBeary Bear’ dies, could not walk or climb trees

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WATE) — The Appalachian Bear Rescue announced that “CranBeary Bear” died on Friday. “It is with sadness we inform you that CranBeary Bear passed away early this afternoon at The University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine,” Appalachian Bear Rescue (ABR) said on Facebook.
TOWNSEND, TN
WATE

Car crashes into Gibbs school building

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement is investigating a vehicle that crashed into a Gibbs school building Sunday. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Patrol responded to Corryton around 7:15 p.m. where a vehicle was found in a building of a school. The driver of the vehicle was taken to...
CORRYTON, TN
WATE

Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville's first Black police officer

Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked around them to create his own path. He was Knoxville's first Black police officer, a City alderman, and he served as a watchman over the U.S. Customs House. Knoxville’s first Black police officer. Moses Smith didn't just break barriers, he worked...
KNOXVILLE, TN

