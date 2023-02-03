ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Patriots Rumors: Young Star Already Back In Foxboro For Workouts

Christian Barmore clearly is motivated to ensure his disappointing sophomore season isn’t repeated. The 2021 second-round pick excelled as a rookie defensive lineman, causing many to identify him as a breakout candidate in 2022. But Barmore got off to a slow start this season, with a lingering knee injury also causing him to miss seven games. He finished with a bang, but his second season with the New England Patriots ultimately didn’t go as many envisioned it would.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Ex-Patriots Wide Receiver Reveals Favorite Tom Brady Moment

Over the course of his 23-year career, Tom Brady had dozens of iconic moments that he'll be remembered for. But for one former Patriots wide receiver, there's one in particular that he'll always cherish. Speaking to the Patriots' official website, former wide receiver Troy Brown recalled his ...
Tri-City Herald

Retired Patriots QB Tom Brady: Likes Over Hits; Fox Analyst Plan?

Tom Brady was tired of being hit. Apparently he's now ready to be hit on. And, starting next season, he'll try to be a hit when he jumps into the TV broadcast booth as Fox's No. 1 analyst. In an interview with ESPN over the weekend, the recently retired quarterback's...
Distractify

Travis Kelce's Dating History: A Reality Show, Breaking up and Making up, and More

Chiefs fans are pumped to see the Kansas City team heading to the Super Bowl on Feb. 12, 2023. Other than quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the team’s biggest stars is Travis Kelce. The duo are not only friends, but teammates, telling The Kansas City Star that they credit one another for their successes on the field, and enjoy vacationing together during off-season.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy