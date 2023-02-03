CHARLOTTE – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Julieta for adoption! “Meet Julieta, the 3-year-old mother of our Encanto litter, who is ready to find her forever home. Julieta came to us pregnant last spring and is a Terrier Lab mix. She has a scruffy tan and white coat that gleams in the sunlight. She is a medium-sized dog, weighing around 40 pounds, with a tail that never stops wagging. As a mother, Julieta has shown to be nurturing, loving, and playful. Now that her pups have all found homes of their own, she is ready and deserves her forever family.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO