Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet in South Carolina You Must TryTravel MavenLancaster, SC
monroenc.org
February 3 City Manager's Report
Please follow the link below to the City Manager's biweekly report to City Council with new and relevant information regarding City departments and projects. In City Hall you’ll see your local goverment in action. Stop by duriing our open house to tour the building, meet City employees and learn more about what your City is doing for you, and what you can do for your community.
York County nearing deal for $443M, 405-job semiconductor plant
It appears York County might be close to landing a major economic development project that could include $443.2 million in investment and the creation of 405 jobs in Rock Hill, according to county documents.
Statesville, Iredell County consider incentives for $10.8M industrial facility
Statesville appears to be in the running for a new industrial project.
Thieves target mailboxes outside Fort Mill post office
The United States Postal Service office in Fort Mill has become a target of regular and repeated thefts, according to detectives there.
WBTV
Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting
A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. Failed Panthers facility in Rock Hill set to be torn down. The City of Rock Hill purchased the 245-acre property and is hoping to attract businesses to the area. But first, they have to tear it down.
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina
Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities unveil new housing program
Atrium Health and Supportive Housing Communities launched a new housing and health program on Feb. 1.
Wanted suspect smashed vehicle window, stole $400 in Denver: Sheriff
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for smashing a vehicle’s window and grabbing $400 in cash, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident last Thursday at a Lowe’s store on NC Highway 73. An initial investigation revealed a man arrived at the store […]
CMPD Animal Care and Control hosts monthly adoption event in SouthPark
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control celebrated National Responsible Pet Owner Month with their monthly adoption event at SouthPark mall on Saturday.
WBTV
Caught on Camera: Surveillance camera doesn’t deter catalytic converter theft
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - The fact that there was a surveillance camera pointed directly at them didn’t deter the three thieves for a second. At noon on a Saturday, three men rushed out of a van and sawed two catalytic converters off a truck. They were fleeing the scene just four minutes after they got to work.
Monroe woman caught with meth and fentanyl
Authorities caught a Monroe woman in a large drug operation this week.
Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas today
WILMINGTON, NC- An alleged Chinese spy balloon flying at around 60,000 feet over US airspace has begun its course over the Carolinas early this morning. The balloon is currently hovering over Charlotte, NC.
WBTV
Kannapolis home damaged by fire
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
Popular Charlotte sandwich shop remains closed after Asian Corner Mall is shuttered
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Le's Sandwiches was started in 2004 by Tuan Nguyen's parents. The couple built a loyal customer base by serving the traditional Vietnamese sandwich, also known as banh mi. Then, last month, the Charlotte Fire Department evacuated the Asian Corner Mall, deeming it unsafe. Documents from CFD...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
‘In shock:’ Concord woman wins $200K lottery prize off $5 scratch-off
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Concord woman is thanking her lucky stars – and her mother-in-law – after a $5 scratch-off ticket led to a $200,000 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Amanda Wood said her mother-in-law chose the winning Ruby Red 7’s ticket because she “likes the color red.” I gave […]
SUV passenger dies months after crash in Ballantyne, CMPD says
A woman who was the passenger in an SUV has died more than three months after a serious crash in Ballantyne, investigators said.
Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Julieta
CHARLOTTE – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Julieta for adoption! “Meet Julieta, the 3-year-old mother of our Encanto litter, who is ready to find her forever home. Julieta came to us pregnant last spring and is a Terrier Lab mix. She has a scruffy tan and white coat that gleams in the sunlight. She is a medium-sized dog, weighing around 40 pounds, with a tail that never stops wagging. As a mother, Julieta has shown to be nurturing, loving, and playful. Now that her pups have all found homes of their own, she is ready and deserves her forever family.”
Home surveillance video catches people trying to break into cars in Ballantyne
Neighbors in Ballantyne caught people going car to car this weekend looking for items to steal.
