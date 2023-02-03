ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

monroenc.org

February 3 City Manager's Report

Please follow the link below to the City Manager's biweekly report to City Council with new and relevant information regarding City departments and projects. In City Hall you’ll see your local goverment in action. Stop by duriing our open house to tour the building, meet City employees and learn more about what your City is doing for you, and what you can do for your community.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Help needed identifying suspects in Northlake Mall shooting

A cheerful smile and an infectious laugh are just some of the words to describe Shanquella Robinson. Failed Panthers facility in Rock Hill set to be torn down. The City of Rock Hill purchased the 245-acre property and is hoping to attract businesses to the area. But first, they have to tear it down.
ROCK HILL, SC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Mall | Shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina

Carolina Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Concord, North Carolina. It is one of two shopping malls in the city, the other being Concord Mills. Opened in 1972, Carolina Mall is owned and managed by Hull Property Group. The anchor stores are Staples, Belk, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Sears.
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Crash causes major delays on I-77 in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A crash in south Charlotte caused major delays for drivers on Interstate 77. The crash happened in the northbound lanes just before Clanton Road (exit 7). All lanes were open by 8:50 a.m. At one point, traffic was backed up for about two miles on I-77 with drivers trying to get into Uptown from South Carolina and I-485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis home damaged by fire

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Kannapolis were busy on Sunday night and early Monday dealing with a house fire. According to the Kannapolis Fire Department social media page, firefighters were called to a house off West C St. in the 800 block of Sellers St. The first firefighters on the scene reported heavy flames from the attic of the house.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Julieta

CHARLOTTE – The South Charlotte Dog Rescue is pleased to present Julieta for adoption! “Meet Julieta, the 3-year-old mother of our Encanto litter, who is ready to find her forever home. Julieta came to us pregnant last spring and is a Terrier Lab mix. She has a scruffy tan and white coat that gleams in the sunlight. She is a medium-sized dog, weighing around 40 pounds, with a tail that never stops wagging. As a mother, Julieta has shown to be nurturing, loving, and playful. Now that her pups have all found homes of their own, she is ready and deserves her forever family.”
CHARLOTTE, NC

