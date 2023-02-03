UGA football offers 2024 DL Melvin Hills

Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to talented class of 2024 defensive line prospect Melvin Hills.

Melvin Hills is ranked as a three-star recruit. He plays high school football for Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, Louisiana. Hills is ranked as the No. 43 defensive lineman in the class of 2024 and the No. 11 player in Louisiana.

The Lafayette Christian star also participates in track and field. According to Hills’ Twitter, he racked up 90 tackles, 10 sacks, and a forced fumble during his junior season.

Melvin Hills has scholarship offers from Missouri, Alabama, LSU,

, Texas A&M, and more top college football programs.

On tape, Hills shows a lot a of quickness as a pass rusher. He has relentless effort and frequently wins quickly at the point of attack. Hills would project as a 3-4 defensive end in Georgia’s defensive scheme.

The three-star defensive lineman announced his scholarship offer from Georgia defensive line coach Travion Scott and the Bulldogs via Twitter: