Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Donald Trump Reacts to the Killing of Tyre Nichols: "It Never Should Have Happened"WilliamMemphis, TN
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Hundreds Protest in Oakland over the Killing of Tyre Nichols by PoliceWilliamOakland, CA
NBA Superstar Suspended After Egregious AltercationOnlyHomersMemphis, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Related
tri-statedefender.com
Tigers were so close – yet so far – from beating Tulane
A one-point defeat in overtime drives the mind to find two points. And while there were some glaring stat-sheet places to look in the Tigers’ 90-89 loss to Tulane in OT, Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway thinks one main point was the difference. “That team has been chasing us...
gotigersgo.com
Tigers Take Down Bulls In AAC Opener
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Memphis Tigers men's tennis team got American Athletic Conference action started on a high note Saturday night, defeating South Florida 6-1 at the Adams Tennis Complex in Murfreesboro. The Tigers (2-2, 1-0 AAC) have now won back-to-back matches after starting the spring season with a pair...
gotigersgo.com
Riddle Breaks AAC Pole Vault Record in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Memphis Track & Field collected six individual wins and graduate student Cole Riddle broke the American Athletic Conference (AAC) pole vault record at the South Alabama Jaguar Invitational inside the Birmingham Crossplex on Sunday afternoon. "I'm really pumped with what Cole [Riddle] is doing," head coach...
gotigersgo.com
Men’s Golf Begins Spring at the Battle at Briar’s Creek
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The University of Memphis men's golf team will begin the spring portion of the 2022-23 schedule at the Battle at Briar's Creek beginning on Monday, Feb. 6 in Johns Island, S.C. The two-day tournament runs through Tuesday, Feb. 7 with live results available at GoTigersGo.com. "It...
Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
Tennessee Tribune
Master Chef Takes Cooking to a Higher Level
MEMPHIS, TN – The little quaint restaurant sizzles on the inside where succulent cuisine is artfully created by a master chef – like DaVinci painting the “Mona Lisa,” for example. The cuisine is just as much a work of art as it whets the appetite. The...
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A Trace
25-year-old mother Marlaquinta McGhee worked as a security guard in Memphis, Tennessee. On May 12, 2015, Marlaquinta stopped by her parent's home in Memphis. She told her parents she was going to stay for dinner, but later changed her mind and decided to go home around 6:00 pm, reports the Charley Project.
Omega Psi Phi Ditches Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols
Three of the five Black Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols have been given the boot by the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. “A few days ago, on behalf of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated, we joined with all other caring, thoughtful, decent, and fair-minded people in America and […] The post Omega Psi Phi Ditches Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Deadly crash in SE Memphis kills one, injures two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Southeast Memphis. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were injured in the crash, but they are listed in […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department talked a suicidal person off the I-40 Bridge. Officers responded to a suicidal person on the edge of the I-40 Bridge on Feb 2. Police say when they arrived, the individual was standing on the outside ledge. One of the officers then...
arizonasuntimes.com
Michael Patrick Leahy on Bannon’s WarRoom: Memphis Police Department Statement on Rumors Tyre Nichols Was Targeted for Personal Reasons Sounds Like A Non-Denial Denial
Thursday morning on WarRoom: Battleground, Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor and Chief, Michael Patrick Leahy to the show to discuss the Memphis Police Department’s lack of information surrounding the alleged murder of Tyre Nichols. Bannon: Hey, Michael. You sent me an article,...
Herenton says he’s running for Memphis mayor again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A familiar face in Memphis politics announced Monday he is joining the crowded field running for Memphis mayor this year. “We need proven leadership,” said Willie Herenton in a video on his Facebook page. Herenton, 82, previously served as Memphis mayor from 1992 until he stepped down after five re-elections in 2009. […]
Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Memphis cop shot in the head, one person killed in library shooting
A Memphis police officer was shot in the head and another person was fatally shot outside of a library on Thursday. The shooting in front of the Poplar-White State Library in East Memphis left the officer in critical condition. The identity of the officer has not been revealed. “According to...
One dead in West Memphis homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times in West Memphis on Sunday. West Memphis Police responded to a shooting call on the 2900 block of S.L. Henry shortly before 3 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was later […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
One critical in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has been injured following a shooting off Interstate 240 and Perkins Road Sunday afternoon. MPD responded to a shooting near I-240 and Perkins and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at […]
One dead, police officer in ‘critical condition’ after shooting at Memphis library
UPDATES: This story has been updated with the names of the injured officer and the deceased man. See details below. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One person is dead and a Memphis police officer was critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Poplar-White Station library in East Memphis, police say. Memphis Police responded to […]
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
Body found on Jackson Avenue in Nutbush
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday and found an unresponsive man on Jackson Avenue. Police confirmed that a man was found on the 3700 block of Jackson in Nutbush around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. This is a developing story and will be […]
Comments / 0