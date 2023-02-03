Paul Vallas under fire for Democratic credentials as candidates tout dueling endorsements

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago mayoral candidates are touting dueling endorsements as Paul Vallas comes under fire for his Democratic credentials and past statements opposing abortion.

Several recent polls suggest Vallas is one of the frontrunners in the mayor's race, so it's no surprise he's coming under attack, but it's also an indication that this race will be rough and tumble in its final three weeks.

"When you're a frontrunner you're always going to become the focus, particularly when people don't have specific recommendations to make or have anything of substance to offer," Vallas said.

Candidate Jesus "Chuy" Garcia released a new digital attack ad featuring an interview with Vallas from 2009 in which he states, "I'm more of a Republican than a Democrat... fundamentally, I oppose abortion."

"Paul Vallas is a wolf in sheep's clothing. This is dangerous for Chicago," Garcia said.

Vallas said the video is edited out of context, and called Garcia desperate.

"I'm a lifelong Democrat from my days from my days going to work from Phil Rock and Dawn Clark Netsch to the campaigns that I've run as a strong pro-labor, pro-choice Democrat," he said.

"He's saying he's a lifelong Democrat, but this speaks to the character of Paul Vallas. He cannot be trusted, he will say anything to get elected," Garcia countered.

Meanwhile, 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins endorsed Vallas.

"His experience throughout the course of his life has prepared him to step into the role of mayor of Chicago at a time when we need change," he said.

And 3rd Ward Alderman Pat Dowell, a Lightfoot ally and her budget director, endorses Brandon Johnson.

"He is someone who doesn't just talk the talk. He is someone that you can have a dialogue with, it's not one way or the highway," she said.

Johnson took a swipe at Mayor Lori Lightfoot comparing her leadership style with Donald Trump.

"Anyone who believes they can do and lead by themselves. That's how you ended up with President #45. You see how that went. And the same type of style has been executed in the city of Chicago," he said.

Vallas is also facing some scrutiny over political donations from several Republican-connected donors. But he said he's going to focus on his message down the home stretch and not his opponents

Comments / 24

JOY~
2d ago

When you a front runner candidate tmud bath begins . Vallas is a democrat . There are a lot of individuals that are democrats but still believe that all republican issues are not wrong . Vallas believes in women rights . Brandon Johnson & Garcia are grasping at straws . Johnson states he has passed laws on housing and give millions to support fair housing , not true .He is one of 17 board of Cook County commissioners and they pass tax issues and laws that have things to do with the county not city government . He doesn’t pass anything on his own . He’s a former teacher than ran for the County Board under the leadership of Toni P.This mud bath is coming from desperate candidates that will run the city government as business as usual .Wilson is clueless when it comes to politics . Members of the city council are corrupt and have charges pending .Time for Paul Vallas .



Lei Max
2d ago

Well Lori Lightfoot is democrat and have been a nightmare for the city, I’m democrat but Chicago need an aggressive Mayor that help Chicago and doesn’t care if it’s republican or democrat, It time to change if we want a better Chicago definitely I will vote for Vallas



FIORE MD
2d ago

VALLAS is the RIGHT choice for CHIRAQ in these difficult times. LIGHTFOOT and FOXX have to go ASAP.



 

