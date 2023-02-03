ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
hellogeorgetown.com

Outlaws & Gypsies Open in Georgetown, TX

Outlaws & Gypsies is open in downtown Georgetown, TX. “Outlaws and Gypsies is a new Boot and Leather Goods boutique located on the Georgetown Square at 120 E 8th Street, across the street from The City Post Chop Shop (formally the old Post Office!),” according to the store’s website. “We officially opened our doors on November 17th, 2022 and our Grand Opening was the following weekend. We are so happy to be here and serve the Georgetown community!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Several drug, weapon arrests in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas - Over the weekend the Fayette County Sheriff's Office made several arrests related to weapons and drugs. Wiljy Salomon, 20, of Austin, and David Rivera, 21, of Austin were arrested after a traffic stop at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
austinot.com

Date Ideas Austin – 20 romantic things to do during day and night!

Recently I found myself wrapped up in one of those fleeting moments of self-empowerment, tickled by a craving for adventure. Interested in re-entering the dating pool, but also daunted by how exhausting the process can be, I decided the only way to start dating was to cannonball in. So I created a challenge for myself: I would go on 25 dates during my 25th year.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

City of Belton receives $5 million to replace low water crossing

BELTON, Texas — The City of Belton received $5 million in federal funds to address the flooding threat on the east side of the city on Friday, Feb. 3. This money, along with another $1.2 million in city funds, will go towards multiple improvements to allow for more land development, better access to a law enforcement training facility and helping to prevent debris from piling up after a storm.
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Teen shoots, kills friend at North Austin gas station while on drugs, APD says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting in North Austin. Police said on Feb. 5, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station at 9318 North I-35 service road southbound. When officers arrived, Austin-Travis County EMS and officers found...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Suspects identified in Temple gas station carjacking

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police arrested three men in connection to a carjacking at a Temple gas station. Police said the victim was pumping gas at a gas station in the 2300 block of S. 57th St. on Feb. 1. He told police two men approached him, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his vehicle.
TEMPLE, TX
wilcosun.com

Businesses, volunteers shine at Georgetown Chamber of Commerce gala

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce celebrated its yearly lineup of award winners at the Georgetown Community Center January 26. This past year marked the chamber’s 75th anniversary, said. Shontel Mays, chamber president and CEO. “We are making great strides in where we want our chamber to be while also honoring our past,” she said. “Tonight marks the end of one milestone and the beginning of…
GEORGETOWN, TX
KCEN

Oncor reports 4,000 residents in Bell County without power

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Over 4,000 people in Bell County remain without power Friday, according to the Oncor outage map. As of 8:44 p.m., Oncor reported around 4,842 total outages in the county. Bell County saw the most overall outages due to this week's winter storm damage. Several residents...
BELL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy