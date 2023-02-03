Things are getting shaken up in the Dexter-verse. Michael C. Hall’s crime-solving serial killer recently returned in Dexter: New Blood, but it was recently reported that a planned second season has been scrapped. Instead, Paramount Plus is merging with Showtime and are going ahead with a prequel series focusing on a young Dexter instead. In addition, they are also looking at a spin-off featuring the origin story of John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer – one of the best characters in the series.

