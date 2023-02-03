Read full article on original website
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks groundThe Triangle TribuneSelma, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Make history in Goldsboro this springThe Triangle TribuneGoldsboro, NC
Get Ready to Be Enchanted: LuminoCity Festival Brings Joy Blossom Lights to Pullen ParkJot BeatRaleigh, NC
WITN
Family speaks out after Pitt County deputy shoots dog; sheriffs office responds
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in the east is distraught after a Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed her dog in her front yard. Teshia Sykes says she yelled at two Pitt County deputies in her yard to not shoot her dog, Simba, who the Pitt County Sheriff’s office says was attacking a deputy’s K9.
cbs17
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
Body cam footage of Darryl Williams arrest, death to be made public if judge approves video release
Today, a judge will decide whether authorities can release body cam footage from the death of a man in Raleigh police custody. Darryl Williams died after police used a Taser three times on him, outside a sweepstakes parlor on Rock Quarry Road. The five-day report said Williams can be heard...
Grandmother arrested, charged with murder of her 8-year-old granddaughter
NASHVILLE, N.C. — Nash County sheriff's deputies arrested a grandmother on Tuesday and charged her with murdering her 8-year-old granddaughter. Patricia Ann Ricks, 72, of Nashville, North Carolina, is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. Authorities are holding Ricks at the Nash County Detention Center under no...
One person dies, another injured in Nash County shooting near Cummins engine plant
WHITAKERS, N.C. — One man died and another was injured in a Tuesday afternoon shooting, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said two men were shot at about 4:30 p.m. on Johnston Road near the intersection of U.S. Highway 301, which is also known as Johnston Road. It is near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant. However, the shooting did not happen at the plant, deputies said.
cbs17
Wake County teen charged with arson in Sanford
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A 19-year-old from Wake County has been charged with first-degree arson in a Sanford Friday fire. At 2:16 a.m. on Friday, the Sanford Fire Department responded to a fire at 315 S. Moore Street, police said. The blaze was extinguished and there were no injuries.
cbs17
No seatbelt and strong odor of marijuana lands man in jail for ‘shrooms’ in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A seatbelt violation got a man busted with hallucinogenic drugs in Halifax County over the weekend, deputies said. The incident was reported Saturday when a deputy was working on traffic enforcement at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
Vance County woman says she pretended to be dead during deadly home invasion
HENDERSON, N.C. — Vance County deputies say an intruder was shot and killed after entering a home on Friday. Deputies found three people had been shot, including two who lived there, at a home on the 100 stretch of Kelly Road as they responded to a home invasion. Jay...
Teen arrested in Kinston after shots fired into home
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested and is facing numerous charges after a home was struck by gunfire. Malachi McBride, 18, had warrants out for six counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Jan. 16 around 10 p.m. at the 2100 block of West Road […]
WITN
Man faces attempted murder in Walmart shooting
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting at a Walmart in Wilson. Police were called to the store at 2500 Forest Hills Road for shots fired just after 1:00 Monday afternoon. There, they found shell casings, interviewed witnesses, and reviewed security camera footage.
cbs17
Traffic stop in Enfield leads to weapon charges for 3 men, sheriff’s office says
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic stop in late January led to gun charges for three men, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said. On Jan. 27, a Halifax County sheriff’s deputy saw a brown Chevy SUV displaying a registration plate with a tinted cover concealing the license plate number, the sheriff’s office said.
Surveillance video offers clues to 2 people found shot dead in car in Henderson
HENDERSON, N.C. — Police are looking at surveillance video from Gholson Avenue in Henderson as they investigate a shooting that took place there on Tuesday morning. Two men were found shot dead in a car around 8 a.m. The video shows two people running from the scene. Richard Clark...
WRAL
Bailey police chief fired by town, denies allegations
The Town of Bailey in Nash County has fired its police chief. Former police chief Cathy Callahan was placed on leave and investigated following reports of misconduct by another officer. The Town of Bailey in Nash County has fired its police chief. Former police chief Cathy Callahan was placed on...
North Carolina road rage shooter sought by sheriff
According to the sheriff's office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle.
neusenews.com
KPD seeks public assistance in identifying subject of financial card crime
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a possible financial card crime. On January 21, 2023, the subject in the photo used a financial card at EZ Pass Tobacco & Vape located at 701 Phillips Road in Kinston. Anyone with information pertaining to the subjects...
cbs17
Durham police looking for suspect in hit-and-run that sent person to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday morning. A little after 5 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Linwood Avenue where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle that fled the scene, police said. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
'These lockdowns are very traumatic': Wake school board discusses safety, asks for help after week of lockdowns
CARY, N.C. — Wake County school board members are calling on North Carolina lawmakers to provide more school safety funding and require guns to be stored safely. The school board’s actions came during several hours of meetings that featured heavy discussion of current efforts by the school system to improve school security and a presentation on safe gun storage practices.
WITN
U.S. Attorney Office: Rocky Mount gang members sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina men were sentenced for their connections to selling drugs on Friday. After a multi-year investigation, two Rocky Mount men were sentenced for their roles in heroin and fentanyl distribution. “Our goal is to reduce crime in our city by strategically targeting those involved in...
Company in charge of $85 million NC court system overhaul faced problems, delays in other states
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Among the documents and files that staff sift through, 100,000 cases make their way through the Wake County court system each year. To say the 1980’s computer system that supports all of that is arcane would be an understatement. “So as I’ve hired new people coming out of law school, coming […]
WRAL
Headstones in Wilson cemetery destroyed by hit-and-run driver
WILSON, N.C. — A dozen headstones at a Wilson cemetery were destroyed over the weekend by a hit-and-run driver. It happened Saturday at the Rest Haven Cemetery on Bishop L.N. Forbes Lane. Police said a vehicle ran off the road and straight into the cemetery, hitting the headstones. Officers...
